Liam Millar

Preston North End wide man Liam Millar had no major qualms with being moved over to the right in Saturday's 1-5 loss to Watford.

The Lilywhites competed well for 45 minutes, with Will Keane breaking the deadlock at Deepdale before Vakoun Bayo headed Watford level just before half-time. In the second half, though, Valerien Ismael's men ran riot and scored four goals. It was PNE's eighth defeat in 14 matches and a bruising result to take given the start Ryan Lowe's side made.

North End conceded shortly before the break, immediately after it and then completely capitulated on home soil. Millar had been a bright spark in the first half and continued to cause Watford's makeshift right back Tom Dele-Bashiru problems. After Edo Kayembe made it 1-3, though, the FC Basel loan man moved over to the right as Lowe made four changes.

"I think I played well in the first half and second half I probably could've done a bit better in certain situations," said Lowe. "That's just me being honest, but yeah, that is where I like to play - especially when I am higher up the pitch. I am not saying I don't like to defend, but I don't think it's my biggest strength. So, when I am able to be higher up and effecting the game like that, I think it is the best thing for me personally.

"I can do both (sides). Obviously, I prefer the left but I can do both. Whatever the gaffer wants me to do, I am obviously more than happy to do it. He wanted to bring Rob on and probably put some crosses in and that, so it's no problem for me to switch over and try do something over there. I obviously prefer the left, but I think I can also play on the right - it is no problem."

PNE's players held honest post-match conversations after the deflating 0-2 defeat to Queens Park Rangers, just four games ago. With the following home game ending in equally disappointing manner, were there similar chats this time?

"Yeah, it's hard because we had that big chat after QPR, where we had some hard truths and whatnot," said Millar. "It is similar, but not of the same level because we literally just had the chat. You cannot be a broken record by saying things over and over and over again can you? Obviously, we know that we have to do things better. It was just 'keep going' at half time, I think.

"We were a bit sloppy in certain areas. I was a bit sloppy when I had the ball sometimes and I got the yellow. I think we just had to take more care in certain situations. We were attacking and doing well, but we definitely had to take more care and that was the main message I think. I don't think anyone expected the second half to turn out like that."