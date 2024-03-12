Liam Millar

Liam Millar's future will be of key interest to Preston North End supporters this summer, but for now he's loving life at Deepdale.

Signed on a season-long loan deal on deadline day last summer, Millar has proven to be a hit at North End. The Canada international - who left Liverpool for FC Basel in 2021 - has scored four goals and provided five assists. The 24-year-old has operated, predominantly, at left wing-back - but also been used at left wing, right wing-back and right midfield.

Millar's performances have caught the eye and Sunderland are one club to be credited with interest. Preston want to sign the wide man permanently this summer and may face competition to do so. But, they will not need to sell the club to a player who has enjoyed every minute so far.

"I did have a couple (of other options) in the summer," Millar told PNE Pod. "But, I chose PNE, I chose Ryan's plan. I'd spoken to him in the past and we had a meeting. I spoke to him about his plans, where everything was going to go and how everything was going to be. To be honest, it was also close to my Dad which was big; off the pitch in Basel was really tough for me. I wanted to be somewhere that was close to my Dad again."

On his enjoyment at PNE, Millar added: "Honestly, so much. My family is so close to me, which makes the world of difference - just to have those off the pitch things. I am really happy where I'm living. There's a lot of stuff around that keeps me happy. But, the lads in the changing room especially, they are all great. I was speaking to Ben Whiteman about it the other day.