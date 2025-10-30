Liam Millar of Hull City receives medical treatment | Getty Images

The former PNE loan man only recently returned from a serious knee injury

Former Preston North End loan star Liam Millar has been dealt a cruel injury blow, having only recently returned from one year out.

The Canadian joined the Tigers last summer in a permanent deal but had his season ended in late October, with an ACL injury. He made his return to action, as a substitute, in the 2-2 draw against PNE last month. Millar then scored on his first Tigers start in 363 days, as Hull beat Leicester City at home.

In a whirlwind rest of the week, the 26-year-old celebrated the birth of his daughter barely 48 hours later. On the Saturday, Millar came off the bench against another of his old loan clubs - Charlton Athletic - but had to be withdrawn after playing 13 minutes. Millar headed down the tunnel in visible frustration and went for a scan on Monday.

The winger’s team-mate, Semi Ajayi, said: "Liam's a strong boy mentally. We'll be there to support him and waiting for him to get back as soon as possible. It's always a risk with coming back from an ACL, doing your hamstrings. We know that's part and parcel of it. Hopefully, it's not too bad and it's only a minor injury.”

It’s also a blow for boss Sergej Jakirovic, who has been without star striker Oli McBurnie for the Tigers’ previous two matches with a calf issue. Millar’s absence represents another hit to Hull’s attacking department.

In a recent interview with The Athletic, the Canadian opened up on his struggles over the last 12 months. He went on to touch on the guidance and impact of Canada manager Jesse Marsch, who helped him through that time.

He said: “How I dealt with it was... different from most people. I was finding it hard to deal with day-to-day life. I felt like I was nowhere.

“I didn’t know where I was at all times. I honestly had no idea what was going on in my life. Someone could have tried to hit me with their car and I probably would have no idea. I felt dizzy, constantly. I couldn’t live my life.

“When you have a coach who is able to be such a good person, it really allows you as a player to want to fight for more and to be able to give absolutely everything that you have.”