Ryan Lowe

Preston North End conceded in the 96th and 99th minute as Cardiff City nicked all three points against the ten-man Lilywhites.

Here's everything manager Ryan Lowe said post-match on the game, Robbie Brady's sending off and other key incidents.

On the defeat

"I am disappointed for the boys, they are on the floor in there," said Lowe. "But, as always, I am proud of them for what they did, for large parts of that game, with ten men - apart from two moments where there was a bit of luck for them and misfortune for us. I cannot fault the lads. To lose in the 99th minute, when they put everything on the line; I am proud of the lads as always. It is a result that's a kick in the teeth at the moment. We are in tomorrow and we'll recover, analyse the things we could've done a bit better and pick ourselves up. There were parts of the game, even with 10 men, I was really pleased with. But, it's disappointing not getting any points."

Lowe added: "Without being disrespectful, I thought there was only one team going to go on and win - if we had 11 men. Once Milly scores that goal, we are on the front foot and had a couple of chances after it. With ten men, it's hard against any team let alone in the Championship. Cardiff have some good players and can hurt you. We kept them at bay for large parts. There are two moments we feel we can do better with.

"It's a killer, isn't it? I cannot ask for more from the lads. There are some certain parts we'll have a look at, but when you're down to ten men, are dead on your feet, have given everything and they are bringing fresh legs on, with quality - they had six at the top end of the pitch at one point. They still haven't opened us up. The goals are scruffy. One has come from Duane hitting it at Karlan Grant's leg and it creeps in. The other is a short corner and we've left someone unattended."

On Robbie Brady's two yellow cards

"No, none at all," said Lowe, when asked if he had any complaints. "I didn't even know Robbie had been booked if truth be known. When he gave him the second yellow, the bench were wondering what for. Apparently, when Ched (Evans) and their player got booked, he gave an extra yellow card to Robbie. I will have to look at it back, but if you are going to take someone down when on a yellow card, you are going to get a second aren't you? So, that's disappointing. I will to him about it tomorrow, because I am disappointed of course. When you go down to ten against any team it's going to be tough. There is no blame culture. We're a squad. We win, lose and draw together."

On his team selection

"We picked what we picked," said Lowe. "Browney wasn't quite right and Mads was sick - he went home yesterday at training sick. Ben Woodburn has a bug and didn't even turn up today. Milly was probably the freshest one. Liam Millar landed in the country on Thursday morning, didn't train and did a little bit yesterday. Kian (Best) had obviously played and we felt we needed to go with what we went with. Hughesy and Jack have just come back. The team is always easy to pick in a roundabout way, because everyone can go in and do a job. We'll pick ourselves up and go again."

On the substitutions, Lowe said: "We had to. Besty and Ched were on yellow cards and you don't know what's going to happen after that. You cannot question the subs or anything we did, everything was spot on. We just had two moments where we couldn't defend two set plays. We have got to try and withstand it."

On Jamilu Collins not being sent off in the first half

"It was right in front of me, but I am not going to comment on it because that's not my job," said Lowe. "Ched hit the floor didn't he? You are not getting anything out of me on it, but if that (a headbutt) happens then that happens. I don't want to get embroiled with the refs and all that. I just worry about our lads and what we do. The stuff off the field, the carry-ons with some of their members of staff behind, I don't know. We have got a little bit more nous than some."

On the scuffle after the final whistle