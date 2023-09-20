Preston North End's Liam Lindsay

There is a positive energy to Liam Lindsay and a glimmer in his eye as he sits down for press duty following another Preston North End win.

The Lilywhites’ defender has just played another 90 minutes as Ryan Lowe’s men took their points tally to 19 from seven games. PNE are top of the Championship having won six matches in a row; they are the only club in the division yet to taste defeat. North End are riding the crest of a wave, but the buzz among the dressing room is being balanced with a dose of realism.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Maintaining such form, in a highly competitive league, will be a seismic challenge for Preston. But for now North End are playing with sky high confidence, belief and togetherness. Lindsay has overcome his fair share of hurdles at Deepdale, but has made himself first choice consistently under Lowe. He is enjoying every moment, even if PNE’s start has admittedly surprised him to a degree.

Sign up to our Preston North End newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"Yeah, I am not going to lie, but I think the fans probably are (surprised) as well, after a pre-season which wasn't the best," said Lindsay. "Nobody would've thought it, but we've shown it and we've done it. There is not much pressure on us and nobody expects us to be up there, which can benefit us. We just keep going. I just think we are set as a team. The back lads have played together for a year now, so that is always good and a foundation - we are solid. We've not got as many clean sheets as last season, but we know we've got goals.

“The new lads coming in, fitting in like a glove and bringing something different to the table... it has been a pleasure to play in. It is brilliant. I have never had this in my career, so it's a new feeling for me but all the boys are loving it and the changing room is obviously on a high. It has just been a massive team effort. Six on the bounce; you get a taste for it and you just want more and more. It is class, the fans were unbelievable even on a Tuesday night. On the pitch we are giving them something to cheer about and both parties are happy.”

Lindsay is one of the old guard within North End’s squad - someone who knows all about the club now and is looking to lead by example to PNE’s new recruits. Lowe boosted his squad significantly this summer and Preston’s big centre-half has been mightily impressed with the fresh blood brought through the door. FC Basel loan man Liam Millar has particularly caught his eye.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Honestly, I couldn't think of a better changing room to come into," said Lindsay. "I have never been in one like it. For new players, it is easy for them to come in here. What you have seen from Liam, he has got something different that nobody else in the team has really got - real pace, can dribble past players as if they are not even there.

“And the big man up top (Milutin Osmajic) is still feeling his way into it and I think the goal will do him the world of good, obviously. Hopefully he starts learning English a wee bit more and understanding stuff, but more importantly scoring more goals like that. He was pretty calm in the changing room afterwards, but inside I think he was buzzing."

On a personal note, Lindsay is embracing his regular minutes once again. The Scot was pushed over to left centre-back for 50 minutes of North End’s comeback win over Birmingham City on Tuesday night. Preston’s number six wasn’t overly pleased with his individual performance, but recognised that he was playing in a less natural position.