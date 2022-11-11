Liam Lindsay discusses his form, Preston North End contract siuation and Millwall game on Saturday

The main man in the middle of the back three, the Scot has been in inspired form right the way through the campaign so far and has been a huge factor in the 11 clean sheets PNE have kept in their 20 league games so far.

Lindsay spoke to the Lancashire Post about his form, his contract situation and Millwall at the weekend.

Preston North End's Liam Lindsay in action

How do you feel the season is going so far?

“It's been very good. The position in the table looks very good at the minute so we just need to keep there or thereabouts with the play-offs. We've always kind of flirted with the play-offs in the past but it's reachable and we've got a game on Saturday where we can get back in there.

"The main thing is staying there until the end of the season so we can actually be in the play-offs, it'll be tough but we've given ourselves a good chance.

"I don't know the last time in my career where I've won three in a row and everyone is in good spirits so I'm just looking forward to it now. Every team can beat any team, it's tough to do at this level.”

Is this the best form of your career?

“This is probably right up there, yeah. I feel really good. I will say sometimes you need to carry a bit of luck and I'd say that's happening as well.

"I'm feeling good and hoping it will continue. You always need a bit of luck when you're in good form, when you're having bad luck and you make a little mistake they go and score.”

Back in February you started against Millwall and it was your first PNE game in four months, was that an important game for you?

“It was a big moment for me, I remember it well. Ben Whiteman missed a penalty which I was fuming about because it would have looked even better if it was 1-0.

"That was the turning point, I felt good in that game and little things like that just give you confidence and everything helps. I had a decent game.”

Your contract runs out in the summer, has there been any change in your situation as there had previously been no talks?

“I've not actually spoken to my agent, I think it will be after this game and during the World Cup we will see what happens. Everyone loves reassurance.

"I'd like to stay here, I've turned it around here - and it's not far from the house - so it's perfect.”

What do you expect from Millwall at the weekend in your final game before the World Cup?

“It will be a tough game, as usual. It's kind of similar to Reading in a way where it will be a battle. I think we need to just implement our game and we're confident.