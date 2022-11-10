Freddie Woodman looking to get one over his mates with a Preston North End win against Millwall

North End’s ‘keeper grew up south of the River Thames, where Millwall are situated, and a lot of his friends are Millwall fans.

He will be hoping his side can make it four wins from four to end the first part of the Championship season on a high, as the World Cup soon gets underway and the league season pauses for four weeks in the second tier.

Preston North End's Freddie Woodman

The home side have not tasted victory often against the Lions over the past decade but Woodman knows a bit about the club, having been to watch them growing up. He’s not expecting to see any familiar faces in the away end either.

He said: “Knowing Millwall very well as I do, because they're south of the river, where I'm from and I used to go and watch Millwall a lot, they're going to have a fight. They're going to try and bash us up.

"They're a very strong team and they're very good on set plays. They have some very good individual players. They've been very well drilled when I've watched them this season so I think it will be a very tough game, it will be your typical Championship game and I'm sure we'll be ready for it.

"I do look out for the Millwall game actually, especially the one away from home because I have a lot of friends that are Millwall fans and they end up saying some mad stuff when I end up going and playing there.

"It always excites me playing Millwall and it's even something my dad talks about from when he was playing, it is a game you look out for.

"My mates aren't coming this far north! They don't come past the M25 they only go to the home games!

"It will be a good atmosphere, I'm sure they will bring plenty. Hopefully we can get Deepdale rocking again and try and get the fans to be a 12th man.”

One point of conversation when it comes to North End's no.1 in recent weeks, aside from the 11 clean sheets he has kept in just 20 league games so far, has been what’s on his feet.

When he joined the club in the summer from Newcastle United, Woodman was informed by the PNE faithful that a change of footwear was required from the orange boots he arrived with.

But over the last few games they seemed to have made a return, but apparently not...

“My boots? This is funny because my Mrs keeps saying to me that everyone is moaning about my boots and I was like, why? She said it was because they're orange but they're red! They're crimson red, I don't know what everyone else is seeing,” Woodman said.

"We're going to have to get a pair of boots and take a photo of them. The ones in the summer were definitely orange but I took them off and changed them. These ones are definitely red, I'm positive they're red.

