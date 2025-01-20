Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Here are your Monday transfer headlines from across the Championship.

PNE linked with Germany swoop

According to Sky transfer guru, Florian Plettenberg, Preston North End are one of two clubs looking to sign left-back Bryan Hein. The 23-year-old plays for struggling 2. Bundesliga side Jahn Regensburg. He came through at Hamburger SV but left in 2023. He has since racked up 50 appearances for the club and contributed three assists. Hein is out of contract in the summer and said to be attracting interest from Belgian Pro League outfit Sint-Truidense.

North End contract talks progress

Journalist Alan Nixon has reported on his Patreon page that PNE are close to agreeing a new contract with defender Liam Lindsay. The Lilywhites have tied down Jordan Storey (2028) and Andrew Hughes (2026) in the last few weeks. Lindsay, like those two, entered the final 12 months of his Deepdale deal this season. The Scot has made 24 appearances in all competitions this season, taking his total PNE tally to 140 - with five goals scored.

Tom Cannon | Stu Forster/Getty Images

Blades to win TC race

Sheffield United have reportedly won the race to sign Tom Cannon from Leicester City. The former PNE loan star was recalled from his loan spell at Stoke City this month - he had scored nine goals for the Potters in 22 outings. It’s suggested by the Northern Echo that Sunderland have been beaten by the Blades in the hunt for Cannon’s signature. The same is said to apply with Ben Brereton Diaz.

“We’re close,” said Chris Wilder last weekend regarding incomings. “We’re close on one that’s been floating about today (Brereton Diaz) and another couple. We’re after five new players and I expect to sign them all. We’re close on three, we’re talking to number-one targets, and from a financial and personality point of view, they all want to come and be part of a hopefully successful last 19 games of the season.”