Liam Delap in action

Manchester City have reportedly placed a £10million price tag on former Preston North End loan striker, Liam Delap.

The Lilywhites swooped in for the England youth international in January 2023 - he went on to score one goal in his 15 appearances, away to Sheffield United on the penultimate day of the season. Delap had spent the first half of that campaign with Stoke City and he returned to the second tier this season, signing for Hull City on a season long loan.

His time at the MKM Stadium was more of a success, with eight goals and two assists recorded in his 31 league outings. His season was blighted by a knee injury, sustained in early 2024, which ruled Delap out for three months. He will now head back to parent club Man City, after missing out on the play-offs with Hull - who have since parted ways with manager Liam Rosenior.

Delap is under contract at the reigning Premier League champions until 2026, having signed from Derby County in 2019. He has made six first team appearances, with his one goal coming against Bournemouth in a 2020 EFL Cup tie. City are now, reportedly, ready to sell the 21-year-old centre-forward to ‘the highest bidder’ - potentially with a buy-back clause inserted.