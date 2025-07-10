Marti Cifuentes | Getty Images

PNE host the Foxes in their first home Championship game of 2025/26

Leicester City have reached a verbal agreement for Marti Cifuentes to become their new manager, according to reports.

The Foxes have been on the search for a new boss since Ruud van Nistelrooy’s exit was confirmed almost a fortnight ago, following relegation from the Premier League. Gary O’Neil and Chris Wilder have been mentioned as candidates for the Leicester job but it is Cifuentes who looks set to take over.

The deal is not a straightforward one, though, with the Spaniard having been placed on gardening leave by QPR in April. That decision was made following Cifuentes’ links to West Brom. His departure from the Rs has since been announced but it’s suggested that Championship club still retain compensation rights.

Sky Sports correspondent, Rob Dorsett, reports that Cifuentes will voluntarily pay a ‘large proportion’ of that £500k to the Loftus Road club, while also taking a pay cut if he does become Leicester’s new boss. A two-year contract with option of a third is said to have been agreed.

Should Cifuentes take over his first match will be at home to Sheffield Wednesday, before a trip to Huddersfield Town in the EFL Cup. It will then be on to Deepdale on Saturday, 16 August, to face Preston North End. The Lilywhites start their season at QPR and then head to Barrow in midweek for cup football.

