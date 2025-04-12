Live

Leeds United 2-1 Preston North End RECAP and highlights as Jayden Bogle goal proves winner

By George Hodgson
Published 12th Apr 2025, 11:37 BST
Updated 12th Apr 2025, 14:33 BST
Getty Images
All three goals came inside the first 15 minutes at Elland Road

Paul Heckingbottom had warned his team about the fast start Leeds United make to matches, but there was nothing anyone in all blue could do to stop Manor Solomon from bending in a brilliant opening goal - with just four minutes on the clock.

PNE's boss had asked his side to be brave though and Kaine Kesler-Hayden drew North End level almost instantly at the other end - the Aston Villa loan man showed purpose and intent to drive into the box, before unleashing a ferocious left-footed strike into the top left corner.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

However, Elland Road's decibels had barely dropped and the home faithful were on their feet again before the quarter-of-an-hour mark. Solomon, this time, turned provider on the left with his wicked delivery across the face of goal attacked and converted by Jayden Bogle.

Preston survived further dangerous attacks from the hosts and headed in at half-time behind, but still in the game with the deficit only one-goal. Leeds made a quick start to the half once again though and saw glorious opportunities, for Joel Piroe and Wilfried Gnonto, go begging inside the box.

PNE hung in there and saw a powerful Ben Whiteman strike, at the end of a well worked corner routine, saved well by Karl Darlow. North End struggled to create a golden chance after that though, with two goals proving enough for Leeds to take another step towards automatic promotion.

PNE XI: Cornell, Storey (Porteous 64'), Gibson, Hughes (Lindsay 87’), Kesler-Hayden, Whiteman (c), Thordarson (Carroll 87’), Meghoma (Keane 80'), Frokjaer, Brady (Riis 64'), Osmajic. PNE unused subs: Stowell, Bauer, T. Mawene, Evans.

LIVE: Leeds United vs Preston North End

14:27 BST

FT: Leeds United 2-1 PNE

Bogle’s 14th minute strike proves to be the winner for Leeds.

Kesler-Hayden equalised on six minutes after Solomon’s early opener.

Hosts had enough chances to extend their lead; North End never created that golden chance.

Reaction and ratings to follow...

14:22 BST

90' Added time (2-1)

Six minutes.

14:19 BST

89' News from Home Park... (2-1)

Plymouth have gone 2-1 up against Sheffield United and that score line has filtered into Elland Road. Roars among the home faithful.

14:17 BST

87' PNE changes (2-1)

Theo Carroll and Liam Lindsay on.

Stefan Thordarson and Andrew Hughes off.

14:10 BST

80' Subs for both teams (2-1)

Keane replaces Meghoma.

Gnonto and Aaronson make way for Schmidt and Bamford.

14:05 BST

75' End-to-end (2-1)

Leeds break with pace from PNE’s corner and Piroe drills the eventual shot wide of the bottom left corner.

14:04 BST

74' Deflected over (2-1)

Whiteman strikes the free-kick nicely but a Leeds head turns it behind for a corner.

14:02 BST

72' Booked (2-1)

Darlow booked for punching the ball outside of his box. Free-kick on the edge for PNE.

13:57 BST

67' Let off (2-1)

Cornell is appealing for a foul but the corner is whipped into the six yard box and not dealt with by any PNE man. Rodon scuffs it wide.

13:57 BST

67' Tipped behind (2-1)

It’s all Leeds. Solomon’s vicious hit is pushed behind by Cornell.

13:55 BST

64' Double sub for PNE (2-1)

Riis and Porteous on for Brady and Storey.

13:53 BST

62' Guided wide (2-1)

Leeds work it from left to right and cross to the back post but Piroe can’t connect properly with his header and it’s wide. At the moment PNE are suffering and struggling to give the home side anything to worry about.

13:46 BST

56' Crossbar! (2-1)

Piroe rattles the upright after latching on to Solomon’s fizzed low cross. Another chance follows but Gnonto smashes over from Aaronson’s cross.

13:45 BST

55' Fine to continue (2-1)

Kesler-Hayden rejoins the action after receiving some treatment. An important intervention made by Gibson to clear Bogle’s inviting cross from the right.

13:41 BST

51' Drilled wide (2-1)

It’s slipped through to Piroe who shoots from just inside the box, but it’s always angling away from the bottom right corner.

13:40 BST

49' Close! (2-1)

Brady’s corner is played to the edge of the box after Frokjaer let it go, and Darlow produces an excellent save to tip Whiteman’s powerful strike behind.

13:38 BST

48' Corner forced (2-1)

Brady crosses to the back post and Kesler-Hayden’s pressure forces Firpo to put the ball behind.

13:36 BST

46' KICK OFF! (2-1)

No changes at the break by either manager and we’re off for the second 45 at Elland Road.

Previous
1 / 2
Next Page
Related topics:Paul HeckingbottomTeam newsLeeds UnitedElland Road

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1886
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice