Leeds United 2-1 Preston North End RECAP and highlights as Jayden Bogle goal proves winner
Paul Heckingbottom had warned his team about the fast start Leeds United make to matches, but there was nothing anyone in all blue could do to stop Manor Solomon from bending in a brilliant opening goal - with just four minutes on the clock.
PNE's boss had asked his side to be brave though and Kaine Kesler-Hayden drew North End level almost instantly at the other end - the Aston Villa loan man showed purpose and intent to drive into the box, before unleashing a ferocious left-footed strike into the top left corner.
However, Elland Road's decibels had barely dropped and the home faithful were on their feet again before the quarter-of-an-hour mark. Solomon, this time, turned provider on the left with his wicked delivery across the face of goal attacked and converted by Jayden Bogle.
Preston survived further dangerous attacks from the hosts and headed in at half-time behind, but still in the game with the deficit only one-goal. Leeds made a quick start to the half once again though and saw glorious opportunities, for Joel Piroe and Wilfried Gnonto, go begging inside the box.
PNE hung in there and saw a powerful Ben Whiteman strike, at the end of a well worked corner routine, saved well by Karl Darlow. North End struggled to create a golden chance after that though, with two goals proving enough for Leeds to take another step towards automatic promotion.
PNE XI: Cornell, Storey (Porteous 64'), Gibson, Hughes (Lindsay 87’), Kesler-Hayden, Whiteman (c), Thordarson (Carroll 87’), Meghoma (Keane 80'), Frokjaer, Brady (Riis 64'), Osmajic. PNE unused subs: Stowell, Bauer, T. Mawene, Evans.
FT: Leeds United 2-1 PNE
Bogle’s 14th minute strike proves to be the winner for Leeds.
Kesler-Hayden equalised on six minutes after Solomon’s early opener.
Hosts had enough chances to extend their lead; North End never created that golden chance.
Reaction and ratings to follow...
90' Added time (2-1)
Six minutes.
89' News from Home Park... (2-1)
Plymouth have gone 2-1 up against Sheffield United and that score line has filtered into Elland Road. Roars among the home faithful.
87' PNE changes (2-1)
Theo Carroll and Liam Lindsay on.
Stefan Thordarson and Andrew Hughes off.
80' Subs for both teams (2-1)
Keane replaces Meghoma.
Gnonto and Aaronson make way for Schmidt and Bamford.
75' End-to-end (2-1)
Leeds break with pace from PNE’s corner and Piroe drills the eventual shot wide of the bottom left corner.
74' Deflected over (2-1)
Whiteman strikes the free-kick nicely but a Leeds head turns it behind for a corner.
72' Booked (2-1)
Darlow booked for punching the ball outside of his box. Free-kick on the edge for PNE.
67' Let off (2-1)
Cornell is appealing for a foul but the corner is whipped into the six yard box and not dealt with by any PNE man. Rodon scuffs it wide.
67' Tipped behind (2-1)
It’s all Leeds. Solomon’s vicious hit is pushed behind by Cornell.
64' Double sub for PNE (2-1)
Riis and Porteous on for Brady and Storey.
62' Guided wide (2-1)
Leeds work it from left to right and cross to the back post but Piroe can’t connect properly with his header and it’s wide. At the moment PNE are suffering and struggling to give the home side anything to worry about.
56' Crossbar! (2-1)
Piroe rattles the upright after latching on to Solomon’s fizzed low cross. Another chance follows but Gnonto smashes over from Aaronson’s cross.
55' Fine to continue (2-1)
Kesler-Hayden rejoins the action after receiving some treatment. An important intervention made by Gibson to clear Bogle’s inviting cross from the right.
51' Drilled wide (2-1)
It’s slipped through to Piroe who shoots from just inside the box, but it’s always angling away from the bottom right corner.
49' Close! (2-1)
Brady’s corner is played to the edge of the box after Frokjaer let it go, and Darlow produces an excellent save to tip Whiteman’s powerful strike behind.
48' Corner forced (2-1)
Brady crosses to the back post and Kesler-Hayden’s pressure forces Firpo to put the ball behind.
46' KICK OFF! (2-1)
No changes at the break by either manager and we’re off for the second 45 at Elland Road.
