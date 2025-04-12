Getty Images

All three goals came inside the first 15 minutes at Elland Road

Paul Heckingbottom had warned his team about the fast start Leeds United make to matches, but there was nothing anyone in all blue could do to stop Manor Solomon from bending in a brilliant opening goal - with just four minutes on the clock.

PNE's boss had asked his side to be brave though and Kaine Kesler-Hayden drew North End level almost instantly at the other end - the Aston Villa loan man showed purpose and intent to drive into the box, before unleashing a ferocious left-footed strike into the top left corner.

However, Elland Road's decibels had barely dropped and the home faithful were on their feet again before the quarter-of-an-hour mark. Solomon, this time, turned provider on the left with his wicked delivery across the face of goal attacked and converted by Jayden Bogle.

Preston survived further dangerous attacks from the hosts and headed in at half-time behind, but still in the game with the deficit only one-goal. Leeds made a quick start to the half once again though and saw glorious opportunities, for Joel Piroe and Wilfried Gnonto, go begging inside the box.

PNE hung in there and saw a powerful Ben Whiteman strike, at the end of a well worked corner routine, saved well by Karl Darlow. North End struggled to create a golden chance after that though, with two goals proving enough for Leeds to take another step towards automatic promotion.