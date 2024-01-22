4 . Hammer-blow

You just never got the sense that Joel Piroe was ever going to miss. While Preston are letting too many late goals in, you do associate Leeds with these moments. It would be a surprise if Daniel Farke's side do not return to the Premier League at the first time of asking and should they, Piroe's spot kick will be a goal to look back on no doubt. As for the decision from referee David Webb, the PNE boss was incensed post-match - making clear his view that it was the incorrect decision. Lowe did appear to be in the minority, though. It may have been a foul on Alan Browne right before the ball eventually hit Ryan Ledson's hand, but the replays do North End's number 18 very few favours at all. There was no intention from Preston's midfielder, but the arm is out and the ball hits his hand quite clearly. You never want to see those moments decide a game - especially one which had been as fiercely contested as Sunday's - but North End would've surely wanted it giving at the other end. The home crowd had been baying for a decision in the final 15 minutes or so and in the end Webb gave them one. PNE's players and staff may feel hard done by - and they did deserve to take something away from Elland Road - but Webb's call was certainly understandable.