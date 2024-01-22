Preston North End left Elland Road empty handed on Sunday afternoon, as Joel Piroe struck an injury time winner from the penalty spot.
Here are our five talking points from the clash.
1. Incredible start
It's quite a peculiar feeling to score that early in a game, especially one in which the opposition are strong favourites. But, Emil Riis managed to win Preston a free kick in a dangerous position and boy did the Lilywhites make it count. Liam Millar was alive to the loose ball and Will Keane was equally as sharp to convert from close range. The home faithful were utterly stunned. Ryan Lowe's team selection on the day was positive and North End were pretty fearless in the first half - willing to take the ball and commit bodies forward. It was always going to be a huge task to hold on to a one-nil lead at Elland Road, for 89 minutes, but what a start it was and another goal for top scorer Keane - who showed his instinct once again.
The odds of Preston winning 0-1 were extremely slim, but it would've been interesting if they could've kept Leeds at bay until half time. The home side, though, hit back almost instantly and it was a trademark Leeds goal at home. The ball was won on half way, moved forward and wide at speed and converted ruthlessly by Dan James at the back stick. North End, though, will reflect on the goal with disappointment given the avoidable nature of it. Andrew Hughes got his jump all wrong and just couldn't get anything on the ball, with defensive support non-existent for the Welshman. James mustn't have believed his luck to have a free header like that and he stuck it away in clinical fashion. Preston, for the rest of the half, limited Leeds to very few chances and will therefore be frustrated to have given up their lead so quickly and softly.
For 70 minutes it had been a relatively toe-to-toe approach from PNE, but Leeds did have the better of the second half in most departments. And, as the final stretch arrived, Preston shifted into survival mode and backed themselves to defend their point. Keane and Emil Riis both had to come off, but the removal of Millar at the same time saw the bulk of North End's attacking threat all head off. Only Lowe will know how he reflects on that decision, but Preston - with youngster Layton Stewart leading the line on his own - went backs to the wall and just couldn't get over the line. They were a couple of minutes away from doing it, but not for the first time this season there was injury time heartbreak in store.
You just never got the sense that Joel Piroe was ever going to miss. While Preston are letting too many late goals in, you do associate Leeds with these moments. It would be a surprise if Daniel Farke's side do not return to the Premier League at the first time of asking and should they, Piroe's spot kick will be a goal to look back on no doubt. As for the decision from referee David Webb, the PNE boss was incensed post-match - making clear his view that it was the incorrect decision. Lowe did appear to be in the minority, though. It may have been a foul on Alan Browne right before the ball eventually hit Ryan Ledson's hand, but the replays do North End's number 18 very few favours at all. There was no intention from Preston's midfielder, but the arm is out and the ball hits his hand quite clearly. You never want to see those moments decide a game - especially one which had been as fiercely contested as Sunday's - but North End would've surely wanted it giving at the other end. The home crowd had been baying for a decision in the final 15 minutes or so and in the end Webb gave them one. PNE's players and staff may feel hard done by - and they did deserve to take something away from Elland Road - but Webb's call was certainly understandable.