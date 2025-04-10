Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

PNE head to Elland Road this weekend

John Busby will referee Leeds United vs Preston North End for the second time this season.

The EFL has confirmed its latest round of appointments in the Championship, with experienced ref Busby placed in charge at Elland Road. He will be assisted by Mark Russell and Matthew Smith, with Lewis Smith the fourth official for Saturday’s 12:30 kick-off.

Busby, for whom it will be game number 28 this campaign, was at the centre of attention following PNE’s 1-1 draw with Leeds back in December. North End were pegged back in the 93rd minute - an unfortunate own goal from Jack Whatmough eventually following Brad Potts’ opener.

Earlier in that match, pressure had been put on Busby to send off Preston captain Ben Whiteman - after a strong challenge on Leeds defender Jayden Bogle. The number four escaped without punishment and was taken off at half-time by North End boss Paul Heckingbottom.

The incident sparked a touchline spat between Farke and Lilywhites coach Peter Murphy - whom the Leeds chief took a swipe at in his post-match press conference. Despite his frustrations, the German remained level headed around Busby’s decision.

“There was a situation...”

"I don't want to judge the referee today,” he said. “I rate him as a referee and have a good relationship with him. I won't judge, publicly. I was annoyed with the yellow against myself. There was a situation... Whiteman was on a yellow and there was a nasty tackle with a straight leg.

“It was at least a yellow, a nasty foul. I'm not claiming for red cards after the game, but he was substituted by Paul at half-time - experienced manager, and knows what he needs to do. But, it's allowed for me to talk to the fourth official about why it's not at least a yellow?

“We would have played against 10 and it would have been a decisive moment. I never have a problem if we have an argument with Paul or the fourth official, but what has never happened is that when I want to talk to a fourth official - that a member of the opponents' coaching staff wants to get me away.

“I thought this was respect-less. I would have had an argument with Paul, but it's not possible that a member I don't know... I didn't know his name, maybe he was the coach driver, but he tells me that I should sit. As manager of Leeds United, 200 games, I have achieved a bit.

“For me, we have the rule that just one person is allowed to stand and to talk to the manager. If Paul would have come over, no problem at all, but three or four are there and one tells me that I should go away and what should my behaviour be?”

Busby has officiated three other PNE matches this season - the defeats at Sheffield United and Portsmouth and home win over Middlesbrough. He has not overseen any other Leeds games other than the Deepdale encounter. Busby has brandished 83 yellow cards and shown two reds.