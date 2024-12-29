Paul Heckingbottom labels Preston North End's win over Sheffield Wednesday his 'favourite' yet as boss
Preston North End manager Paul Heckingbottom hailed Sunday’s 3-1 win over Sheffield Wednesday as his highlight so far at Deepdale.
The Lilywhites secured back-to-back victories for the first time this campaign, but it was the manner of the performance and result which pleased PNE’s boss the most. North End hit the front through Emil Riis in the first half - as they did three weeks ago in the reverse fixture at Hillsborough.
But, Josh Windass drew the Owls level from distance just before the hour and the game appeared to hang firmly in the balance. Five minutes later, though, Sam Greenwood restored Preston’s lead from the penalty spot and Emil Riis wrapped up the three points 11 minutes from time.
“That is my favourite win since I have been here,” said Heckingbottom post-match. “I really enjoyed it. Moments of good football, but I really liked the heart, spirit and fight we showed as well. I thought it increased as the game went on so yeah, I loved that win. One thing Wednesday do well and are prepared to do is keep changing things.
“We were going wrong because we'd not been listening, didn't have the same fire and had got a few things wrong. We were not aggressive enough in certain areas of the pitch and at half time that sort of masked my message to the players. I didn't talk about the good things we had done; we had to be better at those things.
“Whatever change they made we showed the will to deal with it and that's why it is my favourite win. We have not created enough of those goals this season, so really pleased with it. I don’t mind the game opening up. I enjoy good games. But, we had four defenders back against two forwards. We should’ve been right behind the ball and locking out much better.
“The players knew when they came over why we had conceded. I am all for the game being open and end-to-end, but then you have to defend properly when you’re attacking. Whatever it is that you find to fight and win and drag the three points, second half it was there for 50 odd minutes. I loved it and they deserve everything from that. Everyone showed what they are about with and without the ball.”
