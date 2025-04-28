Will PNE avoid relegation on the final day?Will PNE avoid relegation on the final day?
Latest supercomputer predicts final Championship table - and where Preston North End will finish as relegation battle intensifies

By Pepe Lacey
Published 28th Apr 2025, 18:30 BST
Updated 28th Apr 2025, 18:30 BST

PNE’s survival hopes were heavily dented on Saturday.

Paul Heckingbottom’s men fell to their fourth successive defeat after suffering a 2-1 loss to Plymouth Argyle at Deepdale.

The pressure is on North End heading into the final game of the season as just a point above the relegation zone in 20th.

The Lilywhites travel to Bristol City knowing a win will confirm their Championship safety, while anything less will leave their future out of their own hands.

Five teams could still face the drop on the final day, with two points separating Hull City in 22nd and Stoke City in 19th.

And PNE head into the game having won one of their previous 14 league games - picking up just nine points during the same period.

But how does North End chances of relegation compare to their rivals?

Using football data experts Opta, we’ve taken a look at their final Championship predictions to discover whether the Lilywhites will be safe on the final day.

Here’s where PNE are set to finish.

