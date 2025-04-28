Preston North End reduced ticket prices to £5 and had more than 19,000 fans inside Deepdale, but it was Plymouth Argyle who ran out 1-2 winners on Saturday.

Miron Musclic’s men were effectively relegated before the game began, due to Luton Town’s last gasp win at home to Coventry City in the early kick-off.

But the Lilywhites fell behind on 14 minutes, with Mustapha Bundu slotting home the opener. Callum Wright doubled Argyle’s advantage with a quarter-of-an-hour to play.

Emil Riis pulled one back in the last minute of normal time but there was to be no grand stand finish for PNE - who now head into the final day of the season fighting for survival in the Championship.

Here is our fan gallery from the final home match of the season, courtesy of Camera Sport.