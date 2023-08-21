Preston North End’s Kian Best

Kian Best casually leans on the pitchside wall at Hillsborough and conducts his post-match interview with a calmness of someone who’s been here many times. It is, in fact, the 17-year-old’s first time on press duty as a Preston North End player. You really wouldn’t know it.

Yet, this should not come as a surprise to anyone, because it is becoming clear that this kid does not fear a great deal. Best is the breakout star of the Lilywhites’ season so far, having stepped on to centre stage with Robbie Brady out injured and Jacob Slater sold. It remains to be seen how long the number 33 can keep this going, but he has already taken strides nobody expected of him this soon.

Best is in front of the camera after playing 77 minutes at Sheffield Wednesday - where he has been a dangerous outlet down the left flank and provided a delightful assist for Liam Lindsay’s winning headed goal. Manager Ryan Lowe praised Best last weekend for his courage against Sunderland and that was on show once again in Sheffield. Another win for his boyhood team delighted the defender, who is simply taking it one match at a time.

“Yeah, it’s a tough place to come and it was noisy for kick-off, but I don’t really get nervous, so I thought it was good,” said Best. “Another three points and the first clean sheet of the season; seven out of the first nine (points) - so buzzing, yeah. It’s crazy really, but I’ve just taken it game-by-game and played my normal game.

“All the lads told me it’s just a normal game and that I’ll be fine if I just play my game. I speak to Greg (Cunningham) and Hughesy a bit, about positioning and stuff like that - which helps a lot. I’ve just got to take my chance now while I’ve got it and hopefully keep my spot in the team.

“It is going to be a tough season. I am from Preston, so it’s an inspiration for all the other young lads. I joined the academy at six or seven. I’ve always wanted this to happen, but to be honest I didn’t think it was going to happen this soon. So, it was a bit weird when (Lowe first) told me I was going to start.”

Best was particularly pleased with PNE’s winner at Hillsborough - as he should’ve been. His delivery was right on the money, with the quality in the youngster’s left boot proving a dangerous weapon. The defender hopes he can keep contributing in that regard.