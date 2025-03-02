Had Burnley’s celebrity fan Jordan North attended Saturday’s FA Cup fifth round derby, Deepdale would not have been the DJ and TV presenter’s ‘happy place’.

The same could not be said for myself, with this comprehensive victory being one of the most enjoyable days I have had at Deepdale for many a year.

Coming from a generation where an FA Cup Wembley appearance was always the boyhood dream, seeing us reach the quarter-finals for the first time in my life of following North End made it a very special occasion.

The magnificent victory also reignited my childhood dreams as we are now facing the mouthwatering prospect of something which I never thought would be possible as, unbelievably, we are now only one more game from reaching Wembley.

Milutin Osmajic scores PNE's second goal on Saturday (photo: Dave Howarth/CameraSport)

This was the first time we had crossed swords in our 144 years of FA Cup football with our visitors from East Lancashire, who arrived at Deepdale having not lost for 24 matches.

They had also not conceded a goal in their last 12 so, before kick-off, I knew we would need to be at our best in order to progress any further.

I had no need to worry in the end as we were outstanding in every department, in a Herculean team effort full of aggression and fight.

I thought Burnley paid the price for showing us some disrespect in not naming their strongest side but, make no mistake, we were far better than them on the day and well worthy of a fine win.

Just short of 30 years ago, I watched a certain David Beckham score for us at the Town End against Fulham with one of what became his trademark free-kicks from outside the penalty area.

Shortly after the half-hour mark, with both sides having not really tested each other, it was a case of ‘Bend It Like Brady’ when Robbie curled in a 25-yard free-kick for a superb opening goal.

After Milutin Osmajic had raced through like a man on a mission, firing us into a two-goal lead with a clinical finish, we never looked in danger of losing this tie.

Freddie Woodman did have to make a good second-half save to stop Burnley from reducing the deficit as they desperately tried to claw their way back into the game.

Our third goal, when we moved the ball from inside our own half to the back of the net in three touches to kill off the game, was one of sheer brilliance.

It was started off by Stefan Thordarson playing a pinpoint pass out to Andrew Hughes on the wing, where he crossed into the area for Will Keane to finish from close range.

Choosing my man of the match was as difficult as deciding which Saturday evening meal to have from the many fine delicacies offered on the menu of the local Chinese takeaway.

I could not fault anyone in our starting line-up but, in the end, decided it was a three-way tie between Brady, Thordarson and Kaine Kesler-Hayden as such a monumental occasion surely merits giving out three bottles of champagne instead of the standard one.