John Smith's PNE fans' panel verdict: Winless run ends with a bang on Bonfire Weekend
and live on Freeview channel 276
The first third of the game felt like being at a firework display with only sparklers on show until it was ignited with three goals in an explosive eight-minute spell just after the half-hour mark.
I thought it was ironic that, after having what I would consider stonewall penalties turned down in our last three matches, we were given a dubious one on Saturday which was converted by Alan Browne to put us into the lead going into the break.
In recent games, I think our skipper has been outstanding and he was once again my man of the match.
I thought we gave Coventry far too much respect in the second half by sitting back and playing far too deeply, which invited pressure on our defence.
We managed to double our advantage against the run of play when Liam Millar, who had been a constant attacking threat all afternoon, put in a great cross which was headed home by Milutin Osmajic.
This lit up Deepdale like one of the many rockets in the darkening sky with the crowd paying tribute to our record signing by bursting into song with ‘the striker from Montenegro’ chant.
After this goal, we again reverted to what – for me – is now becoming a slightly worrying trend as we again sat back.
When Coventry pulled a goal back towards the end, it gave me similar jitters to those of Minder’s Arthur Daley when he was expecting his lock up to be visited by the VAT man.
However, this time, there was no repeat of our last home game against Southampton and we managed to hold on for a welcome win.
If ever there was a team I would wish to play every week, it would have to be Coventry who have never won a league game at Deepdale in 22 attempts dating back to 1910.
Our win also meant they have failed to register a win against us in our last 19 league meetings: their last one came during the days of Paul Simpson in September 2007.