On Bonfire Night weekend, it was a case of ‘Remember, remember the fourth of November’ for our historic 2,000th league win which propelled us back into a play-off position and ended our seven-match winless run.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The first third of the game felt like being at a firework display with only sparklers on show until it was ignited with three goals in an explosive eight-minute spell just after the half-hour mark.

I thought it was ironic that, after having what I would consider stonewall penalties turned down in our last three matches, we were given a dubious one on Saturday which was converted by Alan Browne to put us into the lead going into the break.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Preston North End newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In recent games, I think our skipper has been outstanding and he was once again my man of the match.

Liam Millar proved a threat for PNE on Saturday (photo: Dave Howarth/CameraSport)

I thought we gave Coventry far too much respect in the second half by sitting back and playing far too deeply, which invited pressure on our defence.

We managed to double our advantage against the run of play when Liam Millar, who had been a constant attacking threat all afternoon, put in a great cross which was headed home by Milutin Osmajic.

This lit up Deepdale like one of the many rockets in the darkening sky with the crowd paying tribute to our record signing by bursting into song with ‘the striker from Montenegro’ chant.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

After this goal, we again reverted to what – for me – is now becoming a slightly worrying trend as we again sat back.

When Coventry pulled a goal back towards the end, it gave me similar jitters to those of Minder’s Arthur Daley when he was expecting his lock up to be visited by the VAT man.

However, this time, there was no repeat of our last home game against Southampton and we managed to hold on for a welcome win.

If ever there was a team I would wish to play every week, it would have to be Coventry who have never won a league game at Deepdale in 22 attempts dating back to 1910.