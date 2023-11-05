Attacking approach

North End had to dig in during the second half, especially in the closing stages. But, they started this game in the right way with the attacking quartet of Duane Holmes, Mads Frokjaer, Liam Millar and Milutin Osmajic causing Coventry early problems. It is exactly what you want to see from Preston when playing at Deepdale. For the first half-an-hour the final pass or shot eluded the Lilywhites, but the intent was there to see and supporters were therefore engaged.

Millar, Mads and Milutin are exciting players who want to create, score and go at defenders. It might not always come off for them but they will keep going. Those three, together with Holmes, looked a proper attacking threat in the first half and that could be a successful formula moving forward. In a week where Preston’s poor attacking data was a hot topic of discussion, scoring three goals and getting back to winning ways was the ideal outcome.

Sensational skipper

It was fitting that, when the ball looked to have broken kindly for Coventry in the final seconds, Alan Browne was the man to nip in and shut down the danger inside the box. This was a trademark, lung-busting performance from the Preston North End captain - who was seemingly everywhere from Anthony Taylor’s first whistle to last. Browne dropped slightly deeper, as PNE returned to using a box midfield. The number eight was relentless in his work and carried out his task emphatically.

When Preston want to play on the counter it makes sense to play Browne higher up the pitch, but here he reminded us that he is more than capable of playing alongside Ben Whiteman: destroying and driving, stopping and supplying. There was not a blade of grass left uncovered by Browne, whose first goal of the season - a penalty kick of precision and conviction - was just the icing on the cake. This was Browne at his very best and come full time, the Man of the Match award was not even up for debate.

Decisions matter not

Officiating could well have been on the agenda once again for Ryan Lowe post-match, but thankfully he had three points to discuss this time. North End have not had the rub of the green in recent weeks, with a stonewall penalty turned down at Hull City and major shouts ignored against Millwall and Southampton too. So, when Haji Wright appeared offside for all the world and slotted home, there was no real shock to see it stand.

That’s just the way it has been going for the Lilywhites of late. Eight minutes after that, though, Preston were ahead in the game. There were very few appeals for the penalty awarded to PNE, but Lowe’s men will take it all day long and it was messy from Kyle McFazdean - who could well have been sent off. North End had to do it the hard way, with Wright’s second goal suspicious for offside too.

The Best way

This was Kian Best’s first start in 11 games, having been introduced in the first half of last weekend’s defeat at Hull City. Best was thrust on to the first team stage at the start of the season but has had to bide his time since. The faith in him is clearly there from the management team though - and this was a solid performance from the youngster, operating at left centre-back in the absence of Andrew Hughes and Greg Cunningham. That is where Best excelled for PNE’s youth team and he did himself no harm at all on Saturday.

Defensively, there will be shaky moments coming up against players like Ellis Simms. But, it is such early days for Best - who has a lot going for him. For starters, his left foot is outstanding and without him on the pitch, North End’s first two goals potentially do not happen. It was his cross which ended up dropping to Holmes and his wonderful, threaded pass which Osmajic latched on to before being fouled.