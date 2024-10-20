John Smith's PNE Fans' Panel verdict: We no longer look out of our depth tactically at times at this level

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

For me, Saturday's opponents Coventry City are undoubtedly the team in our division for which the terrace chant: “Can We Play You Every Week?” could be the most appropriately applied to.

Sign up to our Preston North End newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

​The Sky Blues had never won a league match at Deepdale in their history in 21 attempts since their first visit in 1949 and also had never beaten us in any of our last 21 league games against each other.

Although these kind of runs do not last forever it never really looked in danger of ending in this game.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

After an all-round strong team performance and a deserved 1-0 victory when the referee blew for time at end of an entertaining 90 minutes, both of these statistics had been stretched to an incredible 22.

Robbie Brady is one of those playing with more confidence

In the first half we created plenty of chances with Emil Riis looking lively and showing flashes of his former self before his horrific injury 20 months ago.

It was a far cry from some of our home games under the previous manager in which we were rarely on the front foot and constantly playing our football sideways and backwards.

Our new management duo is the most experienced partnership I've seen at Deepdale since the days of Craig Brown and Billy Davies.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

I have always believed that there is no substitute for experience and I feel that we no longer look out of our depth tactically at times at this level.

Hecky (Paul Heckingbottom) and (Stuart) McCall seem to have found a way to get the best out of some of our players who are now playing more with confidence than nervousness in front of their home crowd.

Robbie Brady is one of the players who looked on top of his game during this match.

Fresh from his goalscoring exploits for Ireland on his travels during the international break he looked to be enjoying the craic in the Deepdale sun, and so was I when his whipped cross was headed in from close range by Riis for what turned out to be the game’s only goal.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In the remaining 20 minutes or so we comfortably saw the game out.

And although we had a couple of scares, our defending was not as frantic as some seen in our single-goal home wins of last season.

The result meant that in our four home league games played since the appointment of the new management duo, we have not conceded a single goal and have taken 10 out of a possible 12 points from them.

We were indebted to goalkeeper Freddie Woodman for his wonder save at the end which preserved our one-goal lead and effectively sealed the three points.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Although the hare has been running for a while this season, we have been a bit like a greyhound making a stuttering start.

However, since the appointment of the management du,o I feel that we have made tremendous progress and having picked up the pace we are now hurtling towards the first bend in full flight.