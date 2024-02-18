Watch more of our videos on Shots!

I certainly would not have settled for a point before the kick-off, but changed my mind after we conceded two goals in the opening 20-plus minutes of this Lancashire ‘hotpot’ derby.

During this period of the game, I thought our performance resembled that of another famous traditional local delicacy – a dish of tripe – so therefore, the eventual outcome of a point apiece after a spirited fightback did not feel too bad in the end.

Having won at Ewood Park earlier in the season, the result also meant that – in effect – we retained the local workplace bragging rights, especially as the substantial gap of 12 points between the two teams in the league table also remained the same.

Blackburn Rovers' Dominic Hyam shields the ball from Preston North End goalscorer Emil Riis

Rovers arrived at Deepdale having lost all of their last six league away games.

They began brightly though and displayed all the ease and cunning of the Artful Dodger when they pickpocketed our defence with two simple through balls over the top.

These were then gleefully tapped in past the advancing Freddie Woodman to give them an early two-goal advantage.

The away fans in the packed out Spion Kop trotted out the tiresome ‘football in a library’ chant but, in fairness to our stunned fans who stuck by their team, it was hardly silence.

However, it did take us until 30 minutes in to apply any real pressure on their suspect defence, which had also conceded 18 goals on that abysmal run of six consecutive away defeats.

Judging by the stick he received on Saturday, it would be fair to say that the taxman is probably more popular in the eyes of our opponents’ fans than my man of the match, Robbie Brady.

It was fitting that he scored our opening goal – and his first one for North End – with a spectacular strike which began our fightback.

In the second half, we managed to get on top and on the front foot but could not score again.

Similarly to the midweek game with Middlesbrough, we looked far more effective and dangerous attacking-wise when we played Liam Millar higher up the pitch.