Jeppe Okkels in action | CameraSport - Ian Cook

He was one of five signings at PNE this summer

Sign up to our Preston North End newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Preston North End summer signing Jeppe Okkels will no doubt be looking to make his mark, after the international break.

The Dane has made two substitute appearances in the Championship, while playing the full 90 minutes against Harrogate Town - in the Carabao Cup. Okkels’ arrival, from FC Utrecht, was in far from normal circumstances - with his signature confirmed one day after Ryan Lowe’s exit.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Paul Heckingbottom is now the man Okkels is aiming to impress, as the Lilywhites faithful wait to see what their new number 23 is all about. One man who does know the 25-year-old’s game inside out, is Oskar Pålsson - football reporter for Swedish newspaper Borås Tidning.

He watched the wide man’s spell at IF Elfsborg - for whom Okkels scored 31 goals in 120 outings. It is from there he made the move to FC Utrecht, in January 2024. Pålsson spoke to the Lancashire Post this week, to give us his expert lowdown on Okkels.

“Okkels is a pretty all round winger,” said Pålsson. “But, in my eyes, he is better at running from deep and having the ball played in front of him. He is a big counter attack threat, more than a dribbler. He certainly has goals and assists in his game. One of his biggest strengths, which makes him a very good team player, is that he is very loyal and hard working in defence.

“In Elfsborg, he was very important when the team finished second in the league - on the same points as Malmö FF. I don’t think the Elfsborg fans always understood how key his defensive attributes were. His best position is definitely on the left wing. When he played in Elfsborg, it was a 4-3-3-system. But, I do believe he can play left midfield in a 4-4-2-system as well.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“As I said earlier, he is good on transition - thanks to his high speed and the fact that he’s hard to take the ball away from. Okkels was a popular guy in the team, when he played in Sweden. He was well liked by lots of the players. I haven’t seen a Preston match for long time! But, I think Championship is a good level for him. My feeling is that Okkels can adjust to the level fine.”