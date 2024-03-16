Jeffrey Monakana celebrates scoring against Carlisle in April 2013

Former Preston North End winger Jeffrey Monakana has announced his retirement from football.

The pacey and skilful wideman - who made 47 appearances for the Lilywhites and scored six goals - made the announcement via social media on Saturday. The 30-year-old said a two-year battle with injury had forced him to call time on his career.

In a statement uploaded onto X, formerly Twitter, the former Arsenal youngster thanked all those who had contributed to his career - including former PNE boss Graham Westley, who brought him to Deepdale from the Gunners, Preston North End and fans who sang his name and bought his shirt!

Monakana wrote: ‘After two years of trying to recover from injury, I’ve been told I will never be able to run like before again. I’ve made peace with it as football made me see things a boy from Albany Close N15 could only dream of.

‘I’ve had some great lessons, experienced unbelievable stadiums and countries, scored goals and most importantly for me, helped assist my fellow strikers for their goals.

‘Thank you especially to Ray Massey and Liam Brady who played a massive part of my early life at Arsenal, being there for 11 years and all the coaches who played a part there. Graham Westley and Peter Ridsdale for giving me my first professional contract and pro debut, helping me to start a dream one could only wish for.

‘To every fan that sang my name or bought my shirt, I’m forever grateful. Every club I represented, especially Preston North End, Aberdeen FC, Wealdstone FC, Dulwich & Hamlet and Magni Grenivik, thank you. And of course my team-mates. I will miss the game but I’m at peace.’

Monakana was signed by Westley in the summer of 2012 on a free transfer following his Arsenal release. In his first season at Deepdale, the London-born ace made 47 appearances and scored six goals as he made a successful move into senior football. However, he started just two games under new manager Simon Grayson during the 2013-14 campaign, was sent out on loan to Colchester, before being allowed to join Brighton on a free transfer in January 2014.

Before his North End exit, Grayson said: ‘I don't need a player who's only going to be effective for 10 or 15 minutes. That type of player is no good to me or any other manager.

‘It's come to a stage where Jeffrey needs to really grasp everything that we want him to do. Jeffrey may be in the “last chance saloon” with us because his contract is up in the summer.

‘He's got some raw talent, but he has to make sure he does everything else that's required to make a footballer. He has to grasp everything we throw at him. If not, he could be a wasted talent. He's had decent games, don't get me wrong, but the penny hopefully has dropped now. If he wants to be a success with us, he has to do a lot better.’

Monakana failed to make an appearance for Brighton following his free transfer move to the south coast. Various loan moves saw him play for the likes of Crawley, Aberdeen and Bristol Rovers, before he moved to Romanian side Voluntari in 2016. A return to England less than a year later saw the winger play non-league football for clubs, including Sutton United and Wealdstone.