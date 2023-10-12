1 . On banishing senior players from first team training

“Preston, when I went in there, were really clear,” said Westley. “They’d come down from the Championship, where the budget was so big and had dropped that much. I think, at the time, with respect to the late Mr Hemmings he’d had some publicized difficulties in the business world and the club needed to cut its cloth. So, I came in at a time where the budget had to do that (drop) and some of the big hitters in there - whether I liked them or not as players - they were going to have to leave the football club. And, my way of dealing with players in those circumstances has always been very straightforward. I am not going to dance around things; I will sit down with people. It is not about whether I fancy you as a player, whether you’ll fit into my style of play or fancy my training regime - nothing like that. You are just going to have to move on because the economics of the situation demand it. And the player isn’t always amenable to what you’re saying. The player doesn’t always want to move on because they love the club and they see you as the problem. But, when I’m having those conversations, I am not the problem; the problem is the club has been relegated and the budget is not there. You can end up at war with a player, because dealing with it openly and honestly doesn’t get you what you’re looking for. In that situation, it was slightly different in that we’d got to the end of the season and a certain group of lads - for one reason or another - were going to move on. Some of the lads were young lads, where bids had come in and they were going to leave the club. The lads who went to the boxing gym - they weren’t there for boxing, they were there for fitness. It was pre-season, it was somewhere for them to train and there was a good coach there who’d do a bit of work with them and keep them fit.”