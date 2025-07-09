Jack Whatmough | Getty Images

The former Portsmouth and Wigan Athletic man has left PNE

Huddersfield Town have confirmed the permanent signing of Jack Whatmough from Preston North End.

The defender departs Deepdale after two-years, with the Lilywhites having snapped the centre-back up from Wigan Athletic on a free transfer. He has put pen-to-paper on a two-year deal with the Terriers, having made 42 appearances for PNE.

Whatmough turned out 23 times in his first year at Deepdale and played 19 times last season, with 31 starts made in total. The centre-back saw his 2024/25 campaign end in early February, due to a groin issue sustained against Wycombe Wanderers.

The defender’s exit follows Preston’s signing of defender Odel Offiah from Brighton and Hove Albion. Manager Paul Heckingbottom also has Jordan Storey, Liam Lindsay, Lewis Gibson and Andrew Hughes as options in the heart of defence.

There have been reports of a £250,000 fee prising Whatmough away from PNE. He links back up with former Preston midfielder Ryan Ledson, who made the move to Lee Grant’s side this summer after his contract expired at Deepdale.

“I knew this was the right club...”

“I’m really excited about this move, and I knew that this was the right club to join after speaking to manager Lee Grant about the ambition he had for this season and beyond,” said Whatmough.

“I’ve played in successful, promotion winning teams before, and know the commitment and desire it takes from everyone within the group to make that happen. I don’t think it’s any secret that the club want to be back in the Sky Bet Championship next season, so that’s a goal I share and pressure I’m looking forward to thriving from.

“The supporters here have always been impressive as an opposition player, and I’m looking forward to being on their side going forward. This is a big club that’s aiming high, so I couldn’t be happier to be here."

Manager Grant added: “Jack is an experienced player enjoying the best years of his career, with a track record of being a winner and leader within successful dressing rooms. Another strong addition at the back, I’m delighted to have him with us in the opening weeks of pre-season.

“Having now spent a number of years playing at Sky Bet Championship level, he shares our ambition of returning to that standard, with his experience of playing significant roles in promotion winning sides a real positive for us in what is a relatively young group by design.

“To have not only rebuilt the defence, but now created competition for places within that area, it’s a really strong position for us to be in before our upcoming trip to Austria. Another strong person and player to add to our group, I’m looking forward to working closely with Jack going forward.”

