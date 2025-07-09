36 photos of the Preston North End faithful at Bamber Bridge with first team meet and greet

By George Hodgson
Published 9th Jul 2025, 10:43 BST
Updated 9th Jul 2025, 10:53 BST

PNE's U21s were beaten 2-1 at the Sir Tom Finney Stadium

Preston North End’s young guns faced Bamber Bridge on Tuesday night.

The Lilywhites’ academy lads fell to a narrow 2-1 defeat against Jamie Milligan’s side. Mark Cullen netted a first half brace for the hosts and substitute striker Michael Ayodele pulled one back 17 minutes from time.

Before the game, Preston’s first team squad and staff were in attendance to mingle with supporters and take photos. Our photographer, Neil Cross, was there to capture both the match action and pre-game scene.

