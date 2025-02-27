Preston host rivals Burnley in the FA Cup this weekend | Getty Images

All you need to know ahead of Preston’s FA Cup clash against rivals Burnley this weekend.

When is Preston v Burnley?

The Lilywhites welcome their Lancashire rivals Burnley to Deepdale on Saturday, with the action set to get underway from 12.15pm.

Can I get tickets?

Tickets went on sale from February 17, with season-ticket holders having their seats reserved until February 21. Tickets are priced at £20 for adults, for seniors it’s £15, under-23’s can purchase their seat for £15, under-19s for £10, while under-14s and under-11s will cost £5. There are still tickets available on the club website, with fans able to choose between a digital or print ticket. Meanwhile Burnley have been allocated 5,686 in the Bill Shankly Stand.

Will it be on TV and can I stream it?

The game has been chosen to broadcast live on the BBC Red Button service. Should Preston fans wish to watch the game from home, all you have to do is press the red button on your remote when on the BBC or on channel 991 on Freeview.

Although coverage gets underway 10 minutes before kick-off at 12:05pm, there will unlikely be any studio analysis but there will be live-match commentary from Deepdale. BBC 1’s main Saturday afternoon coverage comes live from Selhurst Park as Crystal Palace welcome London rivals Millwall.

For any Lilywhites who are out and about and are unable to attend the latest Lancashire Derby, the contest will be available to watch online on the BBC iPlayer as well as the BBC Sport Website.

The Evening Post will also provide matchday coverage with team news, a match report, player ratings as well as player and manager interviews after the game.

Team news

Preston will be without two centre-back options for their rivals’ second visit in a month, with both Jack Whatmough and Jordan Storey out injured.

The former picked up a season-ending calf injury against Wycombe in the previous round, while Storey is continuing his spell on the sidelines with an ankle issue keeping the 27-year-old out of the side until at least April.

Duane Holmes will also be absent for the visit of Burnley after the 30-year-old was ruled out for two months with a fractured fibula picked up against Norwich two-weeks-ago.

For Burnley, they will be missing long-term absentee Jordan Beyer, who has been sidelined since December 2023 with a knee injury. The midfielder will join Aaron Ramsey and Mike Tresor in missing the trip to Deepdale.

There was injury blow in the build-up to this weekend’s fixture for Scott Parker, who revealed left-back Bashir Humphreys will miss a significant period of time due to a quad issue picked up in training last week.

Who is the referee?

Experienced Premier League referee John Brooks will take charge of the Lancashire Derby and will be assisted by Simon Bennett and Daniel Robathan.

The 35-year-old will officiate his first North End fixture since September 2021, when the Lilywhites drew 1-1 at home to Stoke in the Championship.

This term, Brooks has taken charge of 12 Premier League games where he has handed out 65 yellow cards but is yet to show a red card to date.

