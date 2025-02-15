PNE drew 0-0 with Burnley in Saturday’s early kick-off

Burnley manager Scott Parker says the club have reported the incident involving Hannibal Mejbri and Milutin Osmajic on Saturday.

Preston North End played out a second goalless draw of the season against the Clarets. Both sides competed fiercely over the 90 minutes but were unable to find a way through and take all three points on derby day.

One major talking point after the match was the second half commotion in light of something PNE striker Osmajic said to Hannibal - who was visibly animated and raced over to the dugout, before play in the second half was brought to a halt for a few minutes.

“It was just something that was said to Hannibal, something inappropriate which he's reported,” said Parker. “We could clearly see he was very distressed in that moment and we tried to firstly get some context of what exactly has happened, because obviously he was very emotional.

“We tried to get some context on exactly what happened. He explained to me what was said and at that moment, just finding out about him, how he is and where he was in his headspace and what he wanted us to do.

“It will go down to process now, so we’ll see. But I thought the officials were brilliant in terms of how they dealt with it. I thought they were spot on. I thought the way they handled it and dealt with the whole situation was first-class to them.

“He didn't want to come off but obviously I was conscious. This is the first time this has ever happened to me as a coach. I've never been involved in a player reporting to me or this sort of incident taking place. There were a lot of factors going through my head.

“But he reacted in the right way, considering what was said. I wouldn't want to get involved in that (saying what was said). I think it's clear that you have some understanding along the lines. All I know is what Hannibal said to me.

“And I've worked with Hannibal now for seven months and don't get me wrong, he's an emotional guy, but he's a diamond of a kid and he's not a liar. What he heard and what he's repeated back to me is something... yeah, you don't want to see that.”

“I was just saying to slow down...”

Parker became involved in a spat with North End supporters situated in the Invincibles Pavilion in light of the confrontation.

He added: "I was just saying: 'calm down'. We live in a world where there is no understanding sometimes of situations and like I said, there was an incident which took place there.

“I get the emotion of games but an incident took place and sometimes you might need to just sit down and have a little think about what the context maybe is behind someone's reaction and the commotion which took place.

“At that moment everyone is heated, including fans, and I was just saying to slow down a little bit and see why someone was so animated and hurt in that moment really."