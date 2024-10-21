Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Plenty of players are in the final year of their PNE contracts

Former Preston North End manager Alex Neil expects his old club to gradually reduce its out-of-contract list as the season progresses.

The senior players set to be out of contract in 2025, as things stand, are Freddie Woodman, Jordan Storey, Liam Lindsay, Patrick Bauer, Andrew Hughes, Ryan Ledson, Duane Holmes, Robbie Brady, Emil Riis and player-coach, Ched Evans - along with youngster Kian Best, who has featured for the first team.

It’s something Paul Heckingbottom has discussed a couple of times over the last month or two, with the 47-year-old not fazed by the situation. Contracts were a big topic of discussion during the Neil era at Deepdale, between 2017 and 2021. Looking in from the outside, now, he certainly understands Heckingbottom’s outlook on the matter - given that some of those in the list were recruited by the Scot, early in his Deepdale reign.

“It is an incredibly long time,” Neil told BBC Lancashire last Friday. “I think, if you look at the teams Preston have been putting out of late, there are seven or eight players that I brought to the club when I was there - and I haven’t been there in more than three seasons. Even then, if you go back to my starting tenure, I was there for four years.

“So, that is seven years. That is a really long time to retain the same players. I think Hecky will be relaxed about it, because I think he will view it as either a huge opportunity - depending on what the club wants to do. That is what it really boils down to. What you don’t want to be doing is letting 10 of those players move on, but then get a restricted budget to bring the next players in.

“Or, do you move those players on and then use that money to add a little bit to it - and have an opportunity to then really change the shape and face of the squad. I don’t think they will do that, knowing Preston. I think that, across the rest of this season, what you’ll find is they’ll start to dot a few (contract) signings off, month after month. And, by the time you get to the end of the season, there will be three players out of contract rather than ten.”