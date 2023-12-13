3 . Quality second goal

It hasn't been plain sailing as such for Liam Millar since that electric debut against Plymouth Argyle. But, his directness and speed is evident and he caused Huddersfield problems all evening. Millar's crosses were dangerous and his run for the second goal was exceptional - from the skill in his own half to leave Thomas for dead, to the perfect weight of pass through to Keane. Lowe said: "It was a great pass, yeah. We wanted Ched and Keano to be on the shoulder. The work from one side to the other, it's a lovely weight of pass from Liam. And then, it's a great finish into the far corner with his left foot. The lads have that in them and when they do that, we look a very good team which is what we were tonight."