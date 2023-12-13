Preston North End got back to winning ways on Tuesday night as the Lilywhites picked up a 1-3 victory at Huddersfield Town.
Here are our talking points from the midweek away win.
1. Quick out the blocks
PNE's approach on the night was always going to be interesting, in light of last Saturday's defensive display at Norwich. The Lilywhites flew out of the traps against the Terriers and could've scored twice before their eventual opener on three minutes. With a front two of Will Keane and Ched Evans, PNE's two number eights in Alan Browne and Duane Holmes stayed high - while wing-backs Liam Millar and Brad Potts pushed on and pinned back attack minded opponents Sorba Thomas and Josh Koroma. In midfield, Ben Whiteman was left with all the space in the world to play his passes and get Preston going. There was a sharpness to North End, who took their chances well on the night. And, not for the first time this season, captain Browne set the tone and led from the front.
2. Will Keane's on fire
It was a bit of a wait for Will Keane, but North End's number seven was back on the score sheet on Tuesday night with a clinical finish. He timed his run in behind and buried the ball into the bottom right corner with the first time strike. Post-match, Ryan Lowe said: "I had a chat with Keano yesterday after training. I said 'look, let's get back to being you' and I took some responsibility for that a little bit - playing him as a 10 when it's tough if people are getting the other side of you. He is a natural, attacking player so I told him he was playing up front and I wanted him to get on the shoulder, because he can. So yeah listen, really pleased for Keano."
3. Quality second goal
It hasn't been plain sailing as such for Liam Millar since that electric debut against Plymouth Argyle. But, his directness and speed is evident and he caused Huddersfield problems all evening. Millar's crosses were dangerous and his run for the second goal was exceptional - from the skill in his own half to leave Thomas for dead, to the perfect weight of pass through to Keane. Lowe said: "It was a great pass, yeah. We wanted Ched and Keano to be on the shoulder. The work from one side to the other, it's a lovely weight of pass from Liam. And then, it's a great finish into the far corner with his left foot. The lads have that in them and when they do that, we look a very good team which is what we were tonight."
4. A much needed result
PNE's boss always celebrates with the fans in trademark style after a win, but there was a touch extra passion in this particular one. North End have been on a testing run and the frustration has not been lost on Lowe, so you saw a mixture of pride, satisfaction and also relief post-match. It felt a big night for Preston and his team put in a strong performance fully deserving of the three points. You got the sense that Lowe knew the importance of getting that result and he'll be keen to build on it over the busy festive period.