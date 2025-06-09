Joe Savage | SNS Group

The former PNE head of recruitment could be set to land a big job in League One

Huddersfield Town are reportedly in talks to appoint former Preston North End man Joe Savage to a major role.

The Terriers have appointed Lee Grant as manager as they target promotion in their second League One season following relegation. Now, it’s been reported - by journalist Alan Nixon - that the Terriers want to make Savage their new Director of Football. A three-year deal is said to be in the offing.

Huddersfield announced the signing of Ryan Ledson at the end of May, after his seven-year stint at PNE concluded this summer. Grant was given the title of ‘manager’ but changes to the club’s structure look set to follow. For Savage, it would be a return to work after leaving Hearts in the summer of 2024.

He spent three-and-a-half years as Sporting Director at Tynecastle. During that time the Jambos secured promotion to the Scottish Premiership and qualified for European football in three successive years. Savage left Preston to take up the role in Scotland; he had worked as Head of Recruitment and Chief Scout at Deepdale for 3.5 years too.

Alex Neil was manager at the time, and the Scot was relieved of his duties just a couple of months after Savage’s switch north of the border. The pair worked alongside each other at Hamilton Academical and Norwich City. In February 2024, a handful of top flight English clubs were said to be eyeing a move for Savage.

Joe Savage’s reflections on his time at PNE

Speaking in May 2021, he said: "Sometimes you just need a fresh challenge and from my perspective, that's what I wanted. I didn't fall out with anybody at Preston, it was just time for me to stand on my own two feet and time will tell how well I do in my role as Sporting Director.

"To work for a club of Hearts' stature was too good to turn down. I loved the idea and it's a massive club up here. I worked as hard as I could. I dedicated myself to the job, I did the best I could and we missed out on so many players, that I don't want to get the violin out or say this and that.

“In terms of myself, I learned a lot and to be fair absolutely loved it - great club, great tradition, history and if they ever get to a play-off final or anything I will be there cheering on as a fan. I would love it for everyone connected with the club. The only regret is not making the play-offs because I would've backed Alex to take us up."

