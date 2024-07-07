League One star expected to leave amid Preston North End, Sheffield United and Portsmouth links
Peterborough United manager Darren Ferguson does not expect to keep Preston North End linked Harrison Burrows this summer.
The Lilywhites saw a bid for the 2023/24 League One Player of the Year rejected this week. As reported by the Lancashire Post, it’s now unlikely that Preston will return to the table for Burrows - with other targets being explored due to Posh’ asking price.
Burrows, 22, has one year left on his contract. Sheffield United have been heavily linked with the wide man, who provided 15 assists in the league last season. Portsmouth and Coventry City have also been credited with interest. Former PNE boss, Ferguson, anticipates a sale in this window.
"The reality is clubs like ours will lose players if we don’t get promoted,” Ferguson told Posh Plus. “I expected to lose Ronnie (Edwards) and there has been a lot of interest in Harrison. I doubt he will still be here. If he is then that’s great, but it’s not likely.
“We worked hard to keep Josh (Knight), but the chance of playing in Germany was too good to turn down and we wish him all the best. We won’t lose any more unless I want to sell them. We always have plans in place to replace players who might leave.
"We are an attractive club for young players. Some clubs will sign them and stick them in the under 23s, but we play them in the first-team if they are good enough. Their age really doesn’t matter.”
