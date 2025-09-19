The Everton loan man returns to his former loan club with PNE this weekend

Sign up to our Preston North End newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

There is plenty of hype around Harrison Armstrong; the first few weeks of his Preston North End loan spell have offered a glimpse into why. There was an air of composure and class about the midfielder’s 28 minutes off the bench, on debut, against Middlesbrough last weekend.

This week, Armstrong was put up for pre-match press conference duty; the 18-year-old spoke with such a high level of maturity and measure, giving off future-captain vibes throughout. PNE boss Paul Heckingbottom has hailed his mentality and Armstrong’s commitment, dedication and hunger to succeed shone through.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Reflecting on his debut, and how he went about it with such calmness in a fairly frenetic environment, he said: “Yeah, well I think that's the key in those types of games. I'm just trying to slot in and make myself feel comfortable as early as possible.

“I just want my teammates to know they can rely on me in those moments, and I've got two sides of my game. I can be steady and relied on to handle the ball but also, I can be a risk taker and make things happen. So yeah, it was good to get on and just see the fans and experience Deepdale for the first time.”

Armstrong’s loan was sanctioned late on transfer deadline day but, amid reported interest from other clubs, he was always set on Preston. Heckingbottom wanting to push him in terms of goal contributions was a big factor, while Everton, and former PNE, boss David Moyes recommended the temporary switch to Deepdale.

“He told me how good of a club it is, how good the people are, that I'll enjoy myself and that's all you can ask really,” said Armstrong. “I think the off the pitch stuff, once that's taken care of it comes quite naturally on the pitch.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The chat I had with the manager prior, he outlined where he thinks my game can improve, where he can help me with that and it aligned with what I had in mind - becoming that complete midfielder. Adding goals and assists is massive.”

This weekend sees Armstrong make a swift return to Pride Park, the place he spent the second half of last season on loan at. Like his former manager, John Eustace, it’s very much game head on for the teenager - who could make his full debut in a PNE shirt against Derby County.

“It is a place I look back really fondly on,” said Armstrong. “I really enjoyed my time there but I think it's one of those where it's football and it's strictly business going there. We're going for three points and although it'll be good to see some people I've seen in the past and worked with - I have some really good friends there - ultimately, they know that I'm there to win first and foremost.”

Your next PNE read: Predicted Preston XI vs Derby County