Gallery - The last time Preston North End won at Sheffield United with current captain on the scoresheet

Preston North End travel to Sheffield United this weekend, looking to keep their hopes for a play-off place alive.

By Tom Sandells
Published 26th Apr 2023, 12:00 BST

North End have taken just one point from a possible nine but a win at Bramall Lane would firmly put them back on course for a top six spot.

Unfortunately for the Lilywhties, they do not historically travel well to United, but this weekend is a chance to change that.

One time that they did enjoy their trip to Yokrshire was in 2018, as Alex Neil’s side won 1-0, with Alan Browne scoring the only goal of the game.

The win meant North End’s hopes of a play-off place went to the final day of the season (sound familiar?) although they ended up finishing seventh.

Preston North End's Josh Harrop lies down

1. Having a minute

Preston North End's Josh Harrop lies down Photo: CameraSport - Chris Vaughan

Preston North End's Alan Browne scores the opening goal

2. Browne gets the goal

Preston North End's Alan Browne scores the opening goal Photo: CameraSport - Chris Vaughan

PNE hold out against late pressure from Sheffield United - which included them sending their keeper up for a corner

3. Here comes the kitchen sink...

PNE hold out against late pressure from Sheffield United - which included them sending their keeper up for a corner Photo: National World

Preston North End's Tom Clarke appeals after his effort was ruled out

4. Clarkey has a word

Preston North End's Tom Clarke appeals after his effort was ruled out Photo: CameraSport - Chris Vaughan

