Gallery - The last time Preston North End won at Sheffield United with current captain on the scoresheet

Preston North End travel to Sheffield United this weekend, looking to keep their hopes for a play-off place alive.

North End have taken just one point from a possible nine but a win at Bramall Lane would firmly put them back on course for a top six spot.

Unfortunately for the Lilywhties, they do not historically travel well to United, but this weekend is a chance to change that.

One time that they did enjoy their trip to Yokrshire was in 2018, as Alex Neil’s side won 1-0, with Alan Browne scoring the only goal of the game.

The win meant North End’s hopes of a play-off place went to the final day of the season (sound familiar?) although they ended up finishing seventh.

