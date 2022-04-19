Fulham v Preston North End confirmed line-ups: Four changes to the PNE at Craven Cottage

Liam Lindsay, Josh Earl, Ali McCann and Ched Evans came into the side, with Patrick Bauer, Greg Cunningham, Sean Maguire and Alan Browne dropping out.

Browne missed out after injuring a glute muscle in the first-half of the Good Friday draw with Millwall.

It was Lindsay’s first start since being sent-off at Derby earlier the month and serving a two-match suspension, with the Scot also not making the squad for the Millwall game.

He took the place of Bauer in the back line, the German not making the squad although he did travel with the squad.

Earl came in for Cunningham in the left wing-back role, this his first start since the win over Bournemouth on March 5.

McCann replaced Browne in midfield, with Evans taking over from Maguire up front.

Preston North End defender Liam Lindsay

There was a place on the bench for stalwart centre-half Paul Huntington, with Mathew Hudson drafted in as cover goalkeeper in place of Connor Ripley.

The job of North End in London is to be party-poopers, with Fulham needing a victory to clinch promotion back to the Premier League after one season in the Championship.

Fulham: Rodak, Williams, Adarabioyo, Ream, Bryan, Cairney, Reed, Wilson, Kebano, Carvalho, Mitrovic. Subs: Gazzaniga, Hector, Chalobah, De Cordova-Reid, Muniz, Seri, Robinson.

PNE: Iversen, Van den Berg, Lindsay, Hughes, Whiteman, Potts, McCann, Johnson, Earl, Evans, Archer. Subs: Hudson, Cunningham, Rafferty, Huntington, Maguire, Sinclair, Diaby.