McCann has played in both of Northern Ireland’s games, a 1-0 defeat to Greece at Windsor Park last week and Sunday’s goalless draw with Cyprus in Larnaca.

The 22-year-old featured for the full game against Greece and was a 71st minute substitute in the Cyprus game – missing a late chance which would have broken the deadlock.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Preston North End midfielder Ali McCann at the end of Northern Ireland's UEFA Nations League clash with Cyprus in Larnaca

Northern Ireland have yet to win a Nations League game since the competition was introduced, with them having played 12 times. The draw in Cyprus was only the third point they’d taken.

McCann will be back in action on Thursday when Northern Ireland face Kosovo, with them rounding-off this set of matches with a clash against Cyprus at Windsor Park on Sunday.

Then he’s got a fortnight’s break before North End return to pre-season training on June 27.

Cameron Archer on media duty with the England Under-21s squad. Pic: Getty Images

Browne was an 81st minute substitute in Republic of Ireland’s dismal 1-0 defeat to Armenia on Saturday, a game played in searing heat.

The temperature will be somewhat cooler in Dublin on Wednesday when they host Ukraine at the Aviva Stadium.

That is a game which the PNE skipper will be pushing to start after his substitute’s role at the weekend.

Ukraine make the trip on the back of their World Cup qualifying heartache against Wales – they lost 1-0 in Cardiff on Sunday.

Browne and McCann are the only two senior players which North End have on international duty, although defender Harry Nevin who joins the professional ranks in pre-season, has been with the Republic of Ireland Under-19s.

Cameron Archer, who is now back with Aston Villa after his half-season’s loan at Deepdale, is with the England Under-21s squad.

Archer made his debut in that age group against Czech Republic on Friday and will be back in action on Tuesday night when the young Lions host Albania at Chesterfield’s ground.