Here are all the best from today’s Championship transfer rumours.

Preston North End have recently been linked with a loan move for Newcastle United’s Freddie Woodman.

The goalkeeper impressed whilst on loan at Swansea City between 2019 and 2021, however failed to make the same impact whilst spending the second half of last season with AFC Bournemouth - making only one appearance in the FA Cup.

With Martin Dubravka and Karl Darlow both ahead of Woodman in the pecking order, the Magpies could look to send him out on loan once again.

Preston are eager to bring in a new goalkeeper and they will have big boots to fill after such an impressive season from loanee Daniel Iversen, who has since returned to Leicester City.

Here are today’s rumours...

1. Fulham express interest in relegated midfielder Fulham are reportedly considering a move for Barnsley midfielder Callum Styles this summer. The 22-year-old is also a target for Bournemouth and Nottingham Forest. (Football League World) Photo Sales

2. Stoke City coach considered for Seasiders job Stoke City assistant manager Dean Holden is reportedly being consideredby Blackpool to become their new boss. Neil Critchley unexpectedly left the club last week to join Steven Gerrard at Aston Villa. (StokeonTrentLive) Photo Sales

3. Newly promoted side eye Clarets keeper Nottingham Forest are keen on signing Burnley goalkeeper Nick Pope this summer. The 30-year-old is valued at £40 million by the Clarets. (Lancashire Telegraph) Photo Sales

4. Terriers target double defender swoop Huddersfield Town are reportedly targeting Cheltenham Town's Will Boyle - who is very close to a move - and Halifax Town's Jesse Debrah. The Terriers are eager to bolster their defence after the departures of Naby Sarr and Levi Colwill. (Alan Nixon) Photo Sales