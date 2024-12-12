PNE beat the Bluebirds 2-0 away from home on Wednesday night

Sign up to our Preston North End newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Preston North End goalkeeper Freddie Woodman admitted he ‘loves’ beating Cardiff City away home from home - after the Lilywhites midweek 2-0 victory.

In a crucial, much welcomed result for Paul Heckingbottom’s side, substitute Milutin Osmajic secured the points in second half injury time - with Calum Chambers having put the ball in his own net, shortly after the restart.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The two teams had gone in goalless at the break, after a poor first half spectacle - though chances had come PNE’s way. Woodman had a couple of saves to make over the piece, but was well protected all night by his defence.

Jordan Storey and Jack Whatmough both made vital clearances on the goal line. And, Woodman - who was brought straight back in after suspension last weekend - enjoyed the three points even more given his Swansea City past.

“Yeah, I love winning here,” said Woodman, post-match. “And, I love keeping clean sheets here as well. It has always been a nice ground for me to come, even in my Swansea days. With Preston, we have managed to do well here so yeah, I do like coming here and I do like getting results here.”

On the win, he added: “I feel like we have felt solid in the majority of games we’ve played. We just haven’t got the results and that is something we have been working on, a lot. Then, obviously with the build-up play, we are involved a lot more now.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I feel like that has been a big part of our game and something I think we’ve really got better at, so hopefully we can continue doing it. A really good night for us, winning 2-0 and getting three points. To sum up the night, I thought we could’ve been better first half.

“We were a bit off, but still had a lot of good chances. Second half, we came out and I thought we were really good. Out of possession, we defended really well and limited them to very few chances. Then, we went on to score two goals which was nice.

“Finally, we get a win on the road and hopefully, that will now just kick us into gear really. It’s not so much a relief, but we feel like we’ve been close so many times. Funnily enough, tonight is probably not the best performance but it’s managed to get us the win - and it is a results business. We are just delighted with the three points.”