Frankie McAvoy content with Preston North End's point against Bristol City

The sides fought out a 0-0 draw in the West Country sunshine, North End making it three league games unbeaten after the home wins over Peterborough and Swansea before the international break.

Sean Maguire came closest to breaking the deadlock for PNE, his 39th minute shot hitting the bar.

There were other chances for them too, while Lilywhites goalkeeper Daniel Iversen made some decent saves at the other end.

Daniel Johnson claps the Preston North End fans after being substituted against Bristol City

"McAvoy said: "Over the piece we had some good opportunities but I don't think we worked the goalkeeper enough.

"I know we hit the bar, had a good chance with Emil Riis and one from Sepp van den Berg, even had a few in the second half.

"But Ive told the lads if you can't win the game, then keep a clean sheet and 0-0 isn't a bad day's work.

"We were here to try and win the game. I thought we had the chances in the first half to go in front and had we scored a goal would have been a different game.

PNE striker Sean Maguire in action against Bristol City

"A point is probably fair is I'm being honest."

Maguire impressed up front, also seeing a low shot flash across the face of goal and go just wide of the far post.

McAvoy said: "I thought Sean and Emil went a bit quiet from about 17 minutes to 25 minutes, and in that time the momentum of the game changed to be honest.

"Bristol City became a threat, throwing long balls into the box.

"But generally our front two caused problems when we got the ball to them. On another day we might have nicked it and won it.

"I can't be too disappointed with a point away from home.

"Their front two are a handful - Chris Martin and Andreas Weimann. Bristol City are an experienced team, their back four is big and strong.

"We had to be quick and move the ball, I thought when we found our wing-backs they did really well.

"At times we had some patient bits of play and managed to puncture them quite a few times - more so in the first half.

"There were some good bits which we had worked on which I saw getting better.

"That is three league games we've been undefeated in. It is not bad."