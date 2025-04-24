Former PNE keeper Chris Maxwell has announced his retirement. | Getty Images

A former PNE player has been forced to hang up his boots.

Chris Maxwell has announced his retirement from football, bringing the curtain down on a 17-year career.

The 34-year-old is currently at Huddersfield Town but a hip injury has forced the experienced stopper to hang his boots up.

Maxwell has featured just four times for the Terriers this term as issues continue to hamper his stay at the John Smith’s Stadium.

The former Welsh youth international arrived at Deepdale in May 2016 after winning promotion to League One with Fleetwood Town. This saw the Wrexham academy graduate register 41 appearances in all competitions during his first season with the Lilywhites under Simon Grayson.

However, Maxwell went onto appear just 42 more times for North End in the next two-and-a-half years, with Declan Rudd favoured by Alex Neil.

In total, the keeper amassed 83 appearances for PNE and also spent time on loan at Hibs and Charlton during his three-and-a-half-year stay at Deepdale. The stopper then sealed a permanent move to Blackpool in January 2020 before moving to Huddersfield in 2023.

However, injuries have hampered his two-year stay with the Terriers and has since announced his retirement.

In a statement, Maxwell said: ‘This is not a decision I’ve taken lightly, and I’ve had to reluctantly come to terms with stepping away from the game I’ve loved all my life after seeking medical advice.

‘I’m incredibly proud of what I’ve achieved – living my dream and being part of some fantastic moments throughout my career.

‘I want to thank everyone at Huddersfield Town for their support during my time here. It’s a special club with great people, and I sincerely hope the team earns promotion back to the Championship next season – where it belongs.

‘While my playing career is ending, my passion for football remains. I’ve spent the last decade preparing for life after football, completing a Master’s in Sports Directorship and currently working towards a PhD focused on leadership and culture in the game.

Chris Maxwell spent three-and-a-half-years at PNE. | Getty Images

‘I’m excited for what lies ahead and for the chance to continue contributing to the sport in new ways.

‘Football has been my dream for as long as I can remember. To have lived that dream – from coming through at Wrexham, to promotions with Fleetwood Town and Blackpool, where I had the honour of captaining the side, and earning a place in the Wales national squad – is something I’ll always be proud of.

‘Thank you to everyone who’s been part of my journey – the coaches, team-mates, clubs and supporters who’ve shaped my career, and most importantly, my family, whose support has been unwavering throughout’

Maxwell came through the ranks at Wrexham before appearing for Fleetwood, Cambridge, PNE, Hibs, Charlton, Blackpool and Huddersfield during his club career.

The experienced keeper registered 32 outings at youth level for Wales and was called-up to the senior squad in 2016 but failed to make an appearance.

The 34-year-old was last seen on the bench for the Terriers in January but has been sidelined with a hip injury.

