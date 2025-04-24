Matt Donohue | George Wood/Getty Images

Miron Muslic’s men make the trip up to Deepdale this weekend

Preston North End’s crunch clash against Plymouth Argyle this weekend will be officiated by Matt Donohue.

It will be the referee’s 26th game of the season, having shown 104 yellow cards and eight reds over the course of the campaign. Three of those dismissals have been to PNE players, with Donohue having overseen four of the Lilywhites’ games this season.

Donohue was the man in the middle for Preston’s trips to QPR and Stoke City, as well as the Deepdale clashes against Blackburn Rovers and Millwall. At Loftus Road, he sent off Liam Lindsay while Sam Greenwood was given his marching orders in the Lancashire derby.

Goalkeeper Freddie Woodman was also dismissed by Donohue, in the goalless draw at Stoke, after he handled the ball outside of his box. Greenwood’s straight red was for a strong first half challenge on Lewis Baker; Lindsay received two yellow cards versus Marti Cifuentes’ men.

Donohue will be assisted by Darren Williams and Emily Carney on Saturday afternoon, with David Webb the fourth official. It’s a crucial game for both sides with PNE’s Championship status next season not yet guaranteed, while Argyle are still scrapping for their lives at the bottom of the table.

North End, following back-to-back defeats over the Easter weekend, have made tickets £5 for fans aged 14 and over. It’s the penultimate fixture of the campaign with Paul Heckingbottom’s side heading to Bristol City on the final day.

