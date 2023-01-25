The Lilywhites overcame Huddersfield Town 3-1 in the third round to set up this weekend’s game with Antonio Conte’s side (K.O. 6pm).

Lindsay admits he’s looking forward to the experience and believes it is something Ryan Lowe’s side will be able to learn from.

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said: “Hopefully we will give the fans something to cheer about at home.

Liam Lindsay (Credit: Dave Howarth/CameraSport)

“Tottenham are obviously a top Premier League team, so we will do our best and try to give a good account of ourselves.

“I’m guessing it’s going to be a sell-out. It’ll be good to get Deepdale rocking by putting in a good performance.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It’s just something to look forward to because it’s not every day you get to play against top players.

“They may not be doing as well as they like in the league but they will be dangerous, so it will be a good battle.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I think I’ve seen enough of (Harry) Kane with all the football I’ve been watching, but it will be interesting.

“When you play the best of the best, you can only learn from them.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lindsay says everyone in the Preston squad is striving in the same direction.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lowe’s side bounced back from their 4-0 defeat to Norwich with a 2-1 victory over Birmingham City at St Andrew’s at the weekend.

Ryan Ledson and Alan Browne scored within six minutes of each other during the first half to help the Lilywhites on their way to the three points, with a late goal from Lukas Jutkiewicz proving to be nothing more than a consolation for the home side.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“You can see by how many times we bounce back after defeats that the togetherness is amazing,” Lindsay added.

“It’s a privilege to be part of this team.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We’re hardworking and honest lads. We just want to do the best for the management and the fans.