Former Celtic winger Scott Sinclair is leaving Preston North End this summer

The winger, who is out of contract in the summer, posted on social media that his time at Deepdale had come to an end.

Sinclair wasn’t in the matchday squad for Saturday’s 4-1 win over Middlesbrough, that first time he hadn’t been involved since September.

After the game he was on the pitch with his partner Helen Flanagan and their three children to take photographs.

This season Sinclair made only six Championship starts and came off the bench 17 times.

He scored twice in the Carabao Cup win at Mansfield last August.

Sinclair was PNE’s top goalscorer in the 2020/21 season with nine league goals but in general his time at Deepdale hasn’t been too productive.

Preston North End winger Scott Sinclair takes on Fulham's Tom Cairney

Signed on a free transfer from Celtic in January 2020, he made a total of 85 appearances in all competitions, scoring 14 goals.

His arrival came just two months before football was shutdown due to the pandemic, with fans then only getting to see him play for the remainder of that season and the 2020/21 campaign via live streaming.

The highlight of Sinclair’s time at North End was the goal he scored from 40 yards against Bournemouth in December 2020, it winning him goal of the season.

Sinclair joins Paul Huntington is heading out of Deepdale.

North End manager Ryan Lowe was meeting with all the players today (Sunday) at Euxton before the summer break.