PNEFC

First signing of the summer transfer window at Deepdale

Preston North End have made Sam Greenwood their first signing of the summer transfer window, on loan from Leeds United.

The versatile attacker spent last season on loan at Middlesbrough and will travel to Spain with PNE for next week's training camp. Greenwood, 22, came through the academies of Sunderland and Arsenal before Leeds snapped him up in 2020. In total, he had made 35 appearances for the Elland Road club.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Preston North End newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"I’m over the moon," he told PNE club media. "I can’t wait to get started and meet all the lads, and just to work hard to see where we can get. It went really quickly and when I knew that Ryan wanted me. I believe that he’s a manager that can get the best out of me. I know how good he is and he’s a young up-and-coming manager so it gives me confidence to play under him. I can’t wait to play at Deepdale in front of the fans and get them off their seats."