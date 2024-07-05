First words as Leeds United forward and former Middlesbrough loanee signs for Preston North End
Preston North End have made Sam Greenwood their first signing of the summer transfer window, on loan from Leeds United.
The versatile attacker spent last season on loan at Middlesbrough and will travel to Spain with PNE for next week's training camp. Greenwood, 22, came through the academies of Sunderland and Arsenal before Leeds snapped him up in 2020. In total, he had made 35 appearances for the Elland Road club.
"I’m over the moon," he told PNE club media. "I can’t wait to get started and meet all the lads, and just to work hard to see where we can get. It went really quickly and when I knew that Ryan wanted me. I believe that he’s a manager that can get the best out of me. I know how good he is and he’s a young up-and-coming manager so it gives me confidence to play under him. I can’t wait to play at Deepdale in front of the fans and get them off their seats."
Manager Ryan Lowe added: “I’m really pleased with the signing of Sam. He’s a great footballer with quality with his left and right foot, and his set pieces are excellent too. I actually spent a bit of time with Sam last summer when he was training abroad and I saw what he was capable of. We tried to sort something then but we couldn’t quite get it done and he ended up going to Middlesbrough. We feel he has a big part to play and we’re really pleased to have him with us for the season.”
