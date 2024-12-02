Opta's new final Championship table after Preston North End hold West Brom amid big Sheffield Wednesday result

By George Hodgson
Published 2nd Dec 2024, 09:57 BST
Updated 2nd Dec 2024, 11:55 BST

PNE drew with the Baggies last time out

Preston North End finished the weekend in 18th spot after their 1-1 draw against West Brom.

Emil Riis’ perfectly precise strike in the second half, saw the Lilywhites fight back to take a point at home to Albion. The Baggies had taken the lead, after just 13 minutes, through Karlan Grant. For North End, it was a third successive draw in the Championship.

Paul Heckingbottom’s team have not won enough games so far this season, but defeats have been in short supply too - from 12th down, PNE have lost the fewest games. Four of those six have come under Heckingbottom, with the first two league fixtures managed by Ryan Lowe and then Mike Marsh.

With the 2024/25 campaign approaching the half-way stage, where are Preston being tipped to finish come May? Football data experts, Opta, have updated their forecasted final Championship table after the weekend’s action. Here’s how it looks...

Expected points: 87

1. Sheffield United

Expected points: 87 | Sportimage

Expected points: 86

2. Leeds United

Expected points: 86 | George Wood

Expected points: 85

3. Burnley

Expected points: 85 | Getty Images

Expected points: 75

4. Sunderland

Expected points: 75 | Getty Images

