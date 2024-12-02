Preston North End finished the weekend in 18th spot after their 1-1 draw against West Brom.

Emil Riis’ perfectly precise strike in the second half, saw the Lilywhites fight back to take a point at home to Albion. The Baggies had taken the lead, after just 13 minutes, through Karlan Grant. For North End, it was a third successive draw in the Championship.

Paul Heckingbottom’s team have not won enough games so far this season, but defeats have been in short supply too - from 12th down, PNE have lost the fewest games. Four of those six have come under Heckingbottom, with the first two league fixtures managed by Ryan Lowe and then Mike Marsh.