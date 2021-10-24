Fans’ Panel’s Tim Mercer says this was WORST Preston North End derby performance he can recall at the Seasiders

The team lacked any kind of guile, with the plan being one dimensional and consisting of hopeful punts forward in the vague direction of Emil Riis.

Was he supposed to try and head them down for hold-up play or chase in behind to get beyond the defence?

This fan had no idea and neither, so it seemed, did the team as no pattern of play was really established at any point throughout the 90 minutes.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Blackpool’s Josh Bowler battles with Liam Lindsay

Blackpool went into the break comfortably 1-0 up and didn’t have to really strain any sinews here due to the lack of any telling threat from their rivals a short journey away down the M55.

Their opener had a touch of good fortune in the form of what appeared to be a mis-hit that wrong-footed the normally excellent Daniel Iversen.

However, the ease with which both their winger for his assist and then the scorer for his goal got into acres of unmarked space meant it came as no surprise to see the net ripple. The key moment came just after the restart.

North End were being more aggressive and purposeful, pressing higher up the pitch in a bid to get back into the game.

A breakaway from a Blackpool corner led to a four-on-one chance that Ben Whiteman failed to convert after a peach of a pass from Riis had delivered it into his path with perfect weight. His first-time shot went wide of the post and that was about it as far the remainder of Preston’s match went.

Substitutions and a change of formation had no impact and a second Blackpool goal killed it dead.