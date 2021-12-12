Fans’ Panel’s Tim Mercer says new Preston North End boss’s influence showing already

Clear from the off was the more attacking style favoured by the new boss, as a couple of early opportunities went begging.

However this fan would urge a little caution, as it will take some time for the players to adjust properly and we must remember that Lowe has never managed in the Championship before.

A better indicator will come after a few matches up against parachute-payment opposition stuffed with players of Premier League experience.

Preston’s Alan Browne celebrates scoring the opening goal

The first half ended goalless, with both sides having chances that included a Tykes’ header that came back off the bar.

In North End’s case, some poor decision making let them down at key moments as they burst forward more often than under the previous regime. Another noticeable change was a switch to passing out from the back as the preferred option.

After the break, the Lilywhites became more confident and purposeful and deservedly took the lead with a lovely turn and pass by Daniel Johnson that put Alan Browne through to score.

Over the last few games Browne appears to have his mojo back and he continued in this vein here.

Such a pity then that the visitors got back in the match with an equaliser just eight minutes later.

Important for me was our response and we lifted up another gear to get the winner from a free-kick near the corner taken by substitute Ryan Ledson, who fooled everyone except Johnson with a slide pass along the ground that DJ took into his stride with a side-footed goal from around the penalty spot.

A full week on the training ground now before the (always) difficult trip to Millwall.