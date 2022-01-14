Fans can attend Preston North End's clash with Swansea City after Welsh Government lift restrictions
Preston North End's visit to Swansea City will be played in front of supporters and reverts to a 3pm kick-off.
The Championship clash at the Liberty Stadium on Saturday, January 22, was due to be played behind closed doors and have a lunchtime start so it could be live streamed.
However, the Welsh Government have lifted restrictions on fans attending sports stadiums from January 21, restrictions which were put in place at Christmas to try and curb the spread of Covid.
Tickets for North End fans will go on sale on Monday morning, priced £27.50 adults, £15 for seniors and students, £12.50 for Under-18s and £10 for Under-12s.
Last week, PNE had to play Cardiff City in the FA Cup behind closed doors.
