FA Cup third round draw in FULL with Preston North End vs Charlton Athletic, Liverpool vs Accrington Stanley and Chelsea vs Morecambe

By George Hodgson
Published 2nd Dec 2024, 17:30 BST
Updated 2nd Dec 2024, 19:26 BST
The FA Cup trophyplaceholder image
The FA Cup trophy | Ash Donelon/Manchester United via Getty Images
Second round FA Cup action concluded on Sunday

It’s FA Cup third round draw night, as Preston North End wait to discover their opponents.

The Lilywhites have already drawn one of the big boys in the cup this season - PNE hosted Arsenal in round four of the Carabao Cup. The Gunners proved too strong at Deepdale and so, as far as cup football is concerned, it’s now on to the famous domestic competition for North End.

Paul Heckingbottom’s side join at round three, along with the rest of the Championship and Premier League clubs. Two non-league sides have made it through, in Dagenham & Redbridge and Tamworth. Notable teams knocked out already are Blackpool, Barnsley, Wrexham and Bolton Wanderers.

You can follow every tie as they are drawn out of the hat this evening, right here!

LIVE FA Cup third round draw

Mon, 02 Dec, 2024, 19:24 BST

Crystal Palace vs Stockport

That’s the final tie! Thanks for following.

Mon, 02 Dec, 2024, 19:24 BST

Fulham vs Watford

.

Mon, 02 Dec, 2024, 19:24 BST

Ipswich Town vs Bristol Rovers

.

Mon, 02 Dec, 2024, 19:23 BST

Sheffield United vs Cardiff City

.

Mon, 02 Dec, 2024, 19:23 BST

Nottingham Forest vs Luton Town

.

Mon, 02 Dec, 2024, 19:23 BST

Leeds United vs Harrogate Town

.

Mon, 02 Dec, 2024, 19:22 BST

Birmingham vs Lincoln

.

Mon, 02 Dec, 2024, 19:22 BST

Wycombe vs Portsmouth

.

Mon, 02 Dec, 2024, 19:22 BST

Everton vs Peterborough

.

Mon, 02 Dec, 2024, 19:21 BST

Newcastle United vs Bromley

.

Mon, 02 Dec, 2024, 19:21 BST

Coventry City vs Sheffield Wednesday

.

Mon, 02 Dec, 2024, 19:21 BST

Brentford vs Plymouth Argyle

.

Mon, 02 Dec, 2024, 19:20 BST

Leicester City vs QPR

.

Mon, 02 Dec, 2024, 19:20 BST

Sunderland vs Stoke City

.

Mon, 02 Dec, 2024, 19:20 BST

Hull City vs Doncaster Rovers

.

Mon, 02 Dec, 2024, 19:19 BST

Tamworth vs Tottenham

.

Mon, 02 Dec, 2024, 19:19 BST

Mansfield vs Wigan

.

Mon, 02 Dec, 2024, 19:19 BST

Bournemouth vs West Brom

.

