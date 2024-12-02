The FA Cup trophy | Ash Donelon/Manchester United via Getty Images

Second round FA Cup action concluded on Sunday

It’s FA Cup third round draw night, as Preston North End wait to discover their opponents.

The Lilywhites have already drawn one of the big boys in the cup this season - PNE hosted Arsenal in round four of the Carabao Cup. The Gunners proved too strong at Deepdale and so, as far as cup football is concerned, it’s now on to the famous domestic competition for North End.

Paul Heckingbottom’s side join at round three, along with the rest of the Championship and Premier League clubs. Two non-league sides have made it through, in Dagenham & Redbridge and Tamworth. Notable teams knocked out already are Blackpool, Barnsley, Wrexham and Bolton Wanderers.