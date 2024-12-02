FA Cup third round draw in FULL with Preston North End vs Charlton Athletic, Liverpool vs Accrington Stanley and Chelsea vs Morecambe
It’s FA Cup third round draw night, as Preston North End wait to discover their opponents.
The Lilywhites have already drawn one of the big boys in the cup this season - PNE hosted Arsenal in round four of the Carabao Cup. The Gunners proved too strong at Deepdale and so, as far as cup football is concerned, it’s now on to the famous domestic competition for North End.
Paul Heckingbottom’s side join at round three, along with the rest of the Championship and Premier League clubs. Two non-league sides have made it through, in Dagenham & Redbridge and Tamworth. Notable teams knocked out already are Blackpool, Barnsley, Wrexham and Bolton Wanderers.
You can follow every tie as they are drawn out of the hat this evening, right here!
LIVE FA Cup third round draw
Crystal Palace vs Stockport
That’s the final tie! Thanks for following.
Fulham vs Watford
.
Ipswich Town vs Bristol Rovers
.
Sheffield United vs Cardiff City
.
Nottingham Forest vs Luton Town
.
Leeds United vs Harrogate Town
.
Birmingham vs Lincoln
.
Wycombe vs Portsmouth
.
Everton vs Peterborough
.
Newcastle United vs Bromley
.
Coventry City vs Sheffield Wednesday
.
Brentford vs Plymouth Argyle
.
Leicester City vs QPR
.
Sunderland vs Stoke City
.
Hull City vs Doncaster Rovers
.
Tamworth vs Tottenham
.
Mansfield vs Wigan
.
Bournemouth vs West Brom
.